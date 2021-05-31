Addison Rae’s Sky-High Platforms & Cutout Crochet Dress Master This Season’s Most Daring Trends

Addison Rae married a mix of this season’s biggest trends for a chic dinner outing over the weekend.

Stopping by Craig’s restaurant in Los Angeles on Sunday, the TikTok star opted for a cutout crochet-knit dress for the occasion. Fishnet, crocheted fabric and open-knit materials come together as a major trend for celeb style in 2021. Whether it’s a netted gown on the red carpet or Bottega Veneta’s cult-favorite sandals, Rihanna, Gabrielle Union and Dua Lipa are amongst the many who have modeled these fabrics over the past few weeks alone.

Amongst a revitalization of 1990s and early 2000s silhouettes, cutout designs as well are making a triumphant return to the celebrity style scene this season from Cult Gaia’s beloved twisted dress to Monôt’s peek-a-boo designs.

Addison Rae leaves dinner at Craig’s restaurant in Los Angeles, May 30. CREDIT: Mr Photoman/Splash News

A closer view of Addison Rae’s platform sandals. CREDIT: Mr Photoman/Splash News

To elevate the look further, the “He’s All That” star boosted her frame in sky-high heels. The metallic gold sandals came set atop a lifted toe and a sturdy block heel, appearing to measure close to 5 inches in height.

Addison Rae leaves dinner at Craig’s restaurant in Los Angeles, May 30. CREDIT: Mr Photoman/Splash News

Addison Rae leaves dinner at Craig’s restaurant in Los Angeles, May 30. CREDIT: Mr Photoman/Splash News

A closer view of Addison Rae’s platform sandals. CREDIT: Mr Photoman/Splash News

When it comes to footwear, Addison Rae’s own bold boots are just one of the many silhouettes in her everyday rotation. In addition to sharing a love for New Balance sneakers with friend Kourtney Kardashian, the Gen-Zer is a major fan of one special silhouette from Nike in particular; the brand’s Air Force 1 sneaker first hit shelves in the 1980s and has since become a cultural icon and must-have footwear style for the younger generation.

On top of trending sneakers, the 20-year-old star has started her own beauty line, Item Beauty, and starred in a recent campaign for American Eagle.

