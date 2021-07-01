×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Addison Rae Gets Edgy in a ‘It’ Girl Crop Top, Lace-Up Leather Pants & Platform Heels

By Claudia Miller
Claudia Miller

Claudia Miller

More Stories By Claudia

View All
addison-rae-crop-top-lace-pants-2
Addison Rae’s Best Looks
Addison Rae’s Best Looks
Addison Rae’s Best Looks
Addison Rae’s Best Looks
View Gallery 12 Images

Addison Rae brought out her edgier side to watch the Phoenix Suns take the win over the Los Angeles Clippers last night.

Spotted leaving the Staples Center, the TikTok star modeled a wild set of lace-up leather pants with an “it” girl crop top.

The newest “It” girl trend comes in the form of a classic white crop top typically matched to a bold pant or statement short; fans of the style include Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Lori Harvey, Alessandra Ambrosio and more who have modeled similar tops in the past few weeks alone.

addison rae, crop top, leather pants, lace up pants, heels, platforms, sandals, la, clippers. suns, game
Addison Rae leaves the Staples Center after watching the Phoenix Suns vc. Los Angeles Clippers NBA game in Los Angeles, CA, June 30.
CREDIT: SPW/MEGA
addison rae, crop top, leather pants, lace up pants, heels, platforms, sandals, la, clippers. suns, game
A closer view of Addison Rae’s heels.
CREDIT: SPW/MEGA

As for footwear, the Gen-Z star elevated her look further with a pair of platform heels. The round-toe sandals came set atop a lifted base with a matching stiletto heel to tout.

addison rae, crop top, leather pants, lace up pants, heels, platforms, sandals, la, clippers. suns, game
Addison Rae leaves the Staples Center after watching the Phoenix Suns vc. Los Angeles Clippers NBA game in Los Angeles, CA, June 30.
CREDIT: SPW/MEGA
addison rae, crop top, leather pants, lace up pants, heels, platforms, sandals, la, clippers. suns, game
A closer view of Addison Rae’s heels.
CREDIT: SPW/MEGA

When it comes to footwear, Addison Rae’s own bold heels are just one of the many silhouettes in her everyday rotation. In addition to sharing a love for New Balance sneakers with friend Kourtney Kardashian, the TikTok star is a major fan of one special silhouette from Nike in particular; the brand’s Air Force 1 sneaker first hit shelves in the 1980s and has since become a cultural icon and must-have footwear style for the younger generation.

On top of trending sneakers, the upcoming “He’s All That” star has started her own beauty line, Item Beauty, and starred in a recent campaign for American Eagle.

Click through the gallery to find more of Addison Rae’s boldest style over the years.

John Legend wearing Sperry boat shoes Sponsored By Sperry

It’s Boat Shoe Summer – Just ask John Legend

Celebrate Father's Day with the shoe of the summer: Sperry boat shoes, curated by John Legend.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad