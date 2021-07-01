Addison Rae Gets Edgy in a ‘It’ Girl Crop Top, Lace-Up Leather Pants & Platform Heels

Addison Rae brought out her edgier side to watch the Phoenix Suns take the win over the Los Angeles Clippers last night.

Spotted leaving the Staples Center, the TikTok star modeled a wild set of lace-up leather pants with an “it” girl crop top.

The newest “It” girl trend comes in the form of a classic white crop top typically matched to a bold pant or statement short; fans of the style include Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Lori Harvey, Alessandra Ambrosio and more who have modeled similar tops in the past few weeks alone.

Addison Rae leaves the Staples Center after watching the Phoenix Suns vc. Los Angeles Clippers NBA game in Los Angeles, CA, June 30. CREDIT: SPW/MEGA

A closer view of Addison Rae’s heels. CREDIT: SPW/MEGA

As for footwear, the Gen-Z star elevated her look further with a pair of platform heels. The round-toe sandals came set atop a lifted base with a matching stiletto heel to tout.

When it comes to footwear, Addison Rae’s own bold heels are just one of the many silhouettes in her everyday rotation. In addition to sharing a love for New Balance sneakers with friend Kourtney Kardashian, the TikTok star is a major fan of one special silhouette from Nike in particular; the brand’s Air Force 1 sneaker first hit shelves in the 1980s and has since become a cultural icon and must-have footwear style for the younger generation.

On top of trending sneakers, the upcoming “He’s All That” star has started her own beauty line, Item Beauty, and starred in a recent campaign for American Eagle.

