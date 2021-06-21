Addison Rae Lets Her Socks Do the Talking in a Trending Corset & Platform Combat Boots

Addison Rae broke out a special accessory to celebrate the weekend.

The Gen-Z star took to Instagram to show off her fun socks in honor of “Sunday Fun Day” this weekend, layering a graphic design under the chunkiest combat boots from Dr. Martens; similar platform designs retail for $200 on the brand’s website.

The shoes and socks combo came matched as well to ’90s-chic straight-leg jeans and a trending strapless corset top. The shirt taps into this season’s newfound appreciation for corseted silhouettes and bustier designs, spotted on everyone from Kourtney and Kim Kardashian to Beyoncé and Rosalía in the past few weeks alone.

Combat boots and hiking-inspired styles, too, are the new norm amongst celebrity style trends, experiencing a revitalization along with a few other silhouettes from the 1990s. From brands like Dr. Martens and Prada along with Bottega Veneta, these lug-sole boots offer ease of wear with an edgy-chic appeal. You’ll find the designs on top fashion figures including Ciara, Miley Cyrus, Lil Nas X and more.

The outfit combination favorited by Addison Rae is a beloved look by Irina Shayk, too. Just last week, the Russian model recreated an outfit straight out of the 1990s as she ran errands across New York. The ensemble featured a fitted black corset tucked into baggy low-rise jeans, two major trends from decades past. The fit of the corset, too, even left room for a bit of exposed skin around the hips, tapping into the disputed retro-chic “whale tail” phenomenon.

Shayk then broke out a set of chunky combat boots. The lugged pair from Both Gao highlights both patent leather and contrasting nylon layering with a rigged rubber sole. Typically retailing for $642, you can find Shayk’s boots currently on sale for $514 at Farfetch.

Irina Shayk steps out and about in New York, June 16. CREDIT: Robert O'Neil/Splash News

When it comes to footwear, Addison Rae’s own bold heels are just one of the many silhouettes in her everyday rotation. In addition to sharing a love for New Balance sneakers with friend Kourtney Kardashian, the TikTok star is a major fan of one special silhouette from Nike in particular; the brand’s Air Force 1 sneaker first hit shelves in the 1980s and has since become a cultural icon and must-have footwear style for the younger generation.

On top of trending sneakers, the 20-year-old star has started her own beauty line, Item Beauty, and starred in a recent campaign for American Eagle.

Try out the combat boot trend for yourself in these lifted pairs.

