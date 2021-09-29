Addison Rae Has a Rockstar Edge in a Fringed Leather Jacket, Cutoff Shorts & Chunky Brogues

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Addison Rae showed off her edgier side today during an outing in New York.

Visiting the Pandora store in Times Square this afternoon with fellow TiKTok star Avani, the “He’s All That” actress modeled an all-black look with a rockstar twist. The outfit layered a fringed leather jacket over a bralette and lace bodysuit with cutoff denim shorts to match.

Addison Rae (R) and Avani at the Pandora Me event in Times Square, New York, Sept. 29. CREDIT: Rick Davis/Splash News

A closer view of Addison Rae’s brogues. CREDIT: Rick Davis/Splash News

The finishing piece for Addison Rae’s look came in the form of patent leather brogues set atop a platform base.

Combat boots, lug-sole loafers and hiking-inspired styles are the new norm amongst celebrity style trends, experiencing a revitalization along with a few other silhouettes from the 1990s. From brands like Dr. Martens and Prada along with Bottega Veneta, these lug-sole boots offer ease of wear with an edgy-chic appeal.

When it comes to footwear, Addison Rae’s own bold shoes are just one of the many silhouettes in her everyday rotation. In addition to sharing a love for New Balance sneakers with friend Kourtney Kardashian, the Gen-Z style star is a major fan of one special silhouette from Nike in particular; the brand’s Air Force 1 sneaker first hit shelves in the 1980s and has since become a cultural icon and must-have footwear style for the younger generation.

On top of trending sneakers, the 20-year-old has started her own beauty line, Item Beauty, and starred in a recent campaign for American Eagle.

