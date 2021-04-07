Addison Rae Hits the Beach in a Neon Bikini, Cutoff Shorts & an Unconventional Choice of Footwear

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Addison Rae soaked up the sunny California weather in style this weekend, venturing out to the beach in a unique look.

Posing with a pizza in tow, the TikTok sensation shared her sandy shore moment on Instagram on Tuesday night. For the outing, she opted for a bright pink bikini layered under a Champion sweatshirt with cutoff denim shorts to match.

The real kicker of her look, though, was the “Obsessed” singer’s choice of footwear. While stylish and on-trend, her classic cowboy boots weren’t your typical pick for the beach. Their leather uppers and sturdy base do offer a slip-free resistance to the sand but are most definitely a less common pick than a sandal or flip flop for beach days.

Western boots experienced a revival amongst celebrity style trends in 2018, continuing now into 2021 with their classic appeal and retro touch. From pointed-toe versions to square-toe silhouette, twists on cowgirl boots could be found on the likes of Gigi Hadid, Gwen Stefani and Hailey Baldwin with brands including Givenchy, Off-White, Anny Nord and more featuring the designs on their runways.

Just this week, Kendall Jenner too decided to match her bikini to a set of cowboy boots. The supermodel showed off her new tan in style on Monday, posing outside in a matching tan string bikini and 1990s-chic shades; the bathing suit came courtesy of I.AM.GIA in a $35 top and coordinating $35 bottoms. Her outfit also included an unexpected style of footwear; cowboy boots. The classic silhouette featured brown leather uppers with exposed stitching and Western-inspired detailing, all set atop an almond toe and a stacked block heel.

When it comes to footwear, Addison Rae’s own bold boots are just one of the many silhouettes in her everyday rotation. In addition to sharing a love for New Balance sneakers with friend Kourtney Kardashian, the Gen-Zer is a major fan of one special silhouette from Nike in particular; the brand’s Air Force 1 sneaker first hit shelves in the 1980s and has since become a cultural icon and must-have footwear style for the younger generation. From “Stranger Things” actress Millie Bobby Brown to musician Madison Beer, these affordable and easy-going sneakers can be found in a variety of street-style inspired looks from the younger generation.

On top of trending sneakers, the upcoming “He’s All That” star has started her own beauty line, Item Beauty, and starred in a recent campaign for American Eagle.

Add cowboy boots to your closet with these picks below.

