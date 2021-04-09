Addison Rae Makes a Bold Case for Mixed Prints in a Floral Bikini, Leopard Mini Skirt & Sleek Heels

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Addison Rae showed off her standout style in a new way this week.

The “He’s All That” actress channeled early 2000s trends on Instagram, mixing a blend of prints and bright colors for a summer-ready look. The outfit kicked off with a purple bucket hat before switching into a floral bikini top which came contrasted by a leopard print mini skirt.

Bucket hats, as well as bikini tops replacing shirts, are both styles experiencing a moment on the fashion scene amidst revitalizations of late 1990s and early aughts trends such as combat boots and low-rise bottoms.

The finishing touch for the TikTok sensation’s standout look came in the form of sleek pumps; the pointed-toe silhouette featured cutout slingback design with a sturdy block heel for a lifted base.

Earlier this week, Addison Rae soaked up the sunny California weather in style this weekend, venturing out to the beach in a unique look. Posing with a pizza in tow, the Gen-Z shared her sandy shore moment on Instagram on Tuesday night.

For the outing, she opted for a bright pink bikini layered under a Champion sweatshirt with cutoff denim shorts to match. The real kicker of her look, though, was the “Obsessed” singer’s choice of footwear. While stylish and on-trend, her classic cowboy boots weren’t your typical pick for the beach. Their leather uppers and sturdy base do offer a slip-free resistance to the sand but are most definitely a less common pick than a sandal or flip flop for beach days.

When it comes to footwear, Addison Rae’s own bold boots are just one of the many silhouettes in her everyday rotation. In addition to sharing a love for New Balance sneakers with friend Kourtney Kardashian, the Gen-Zer is a major fan of one special silhouette from Nike in particular; the brand’s Air Force 1 sneaker first hit shelves in the 1980s and has since become a cultural icon and must-have footwear style for the younger generation. From “Stranger Things” actress Millie Bobby Brown to musician Madison Beer, these affordable and easy-going sneakers can be found in a variety of street-style inspired looks from the younger generation.

On top of trending sneakers, the 20-year-old star has started her own beauty line, Item Beauty, and starred in a recent campaign for American Eagle.

