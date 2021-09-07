×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Selena Gomez Is So ’90s in Black Mini Dress and Cardigan With Ankle Strap Sandals for ‘Colbert’

By Aaron Royce
Aaron Royce

Aaron Royce

More Stories By Aaron

View All
SelenaGomez
February 2011
February 2011
November 2011
February 2012
View Gallery 25 Images

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Selena Gomez was utterly classic for an appearance on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

The “Only Murders in the Building” star was seen in New York City, wearing a black Glemaud fall ’20 minidress. The piece was layered under a matching cardigan, creating a look that was cozy while also reminiscent of matching knits and skirts from the ’90s. Gomez completed her ensemble with similarly classic beauty: a French manicure and a bold red lip.

Selena Gomez arrives at The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to promote Hulu's comedy/mystery 'Only Murders in the Building' in New York City.Pictured: Selena GomezRef: SPL5252649 070921 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Ouzounova / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Selena Gomez arrives at “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” in New York City.
CREDIT: Ouzounova / SplashNews.com

The “Love You Like a Love Song” singer’s choice of footwear was equally minimalist. Her black leather Amber sandals by Saint Laurent featured thin ankle and toe straps, as well as heels that appeared to total at least 4 inches in height. When paired with her all-black outfit, the shoes created a monochrome effect that was sharp and classic.

Related

Selena Gomez's Travel Outfit Included a Cozy Black Tracksuit With White Sneakers

Nicki Minaj Glimmers in Embellished Baby Blue Slides With Anklets While Enjoying Some Family Time

Nicole Ari Parker Is Bursting With Color in a Hot Pink Top, Yellow Shorts & Rainbow Saint Laurent Sandals for 'And Just Like That'

Selena Gomez pictured taking selfies with fans outside the Late Show with Stephen Colbert at the Ed Sullivan Theater in Uptown, Manhattan.Pictured: Selena GomezRef: SPL5252653 070921 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Jose Perez / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Selena Gomez arrives at “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” in New York City.
CREDIT: Jose Perez / SplashNews.com

Selena Gomez, ankle strap sandals
A closer look at Gomez’s sandals.
CREDIT: Ouzounova / SplashNews.com

Monochrome outfits have become one of this season’s biggest styling hacks. The styling trick involves pairing clothing, shoes and accessories in the same colors, prints or tones for a streamlined look. Aside from Gomez, stars like Zendaya, Nicki Minaj and Anya Taylor-Joy have also worn single-tone looks from brands like Alaïa and Dior in recent weeks.

Selena Gomez arrives at The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to promote Hulu's comedy/mystery 'Only Murders in the Building' in New York City.Pictured: Selena GomezRef: SPL5252649 070921 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Ouzounova / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Selena Gomez arrives at “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” in New York City.
CREDIT: Ouzounova / SplashNews.com

When it comes to Gomez’s shoe style, the star often wears staple pairs on and off the red carpet. The singer regularly dons metallic sandals and neutral pointed toe pumps for events by top brands, including Gianvito Rossi, Prada and Christian Louboutin. When off-duty, her outfits incorporate white sneakers that are usually from Puma, as well as Ugg slippers. Gomez has also furthered her presence in the fashion industry as a campaign star for Coach and Louis Vuitton, as well as her recent appointment as brand ambassador for Puma.

Elevate your looks with a pair of chic black sandals, inspired by Selena Gomez.

Schutz Cadey-Lee, sandals
CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Schutz Cadey-Lee sandals, $118.

Vince Camuto Saprenda 2 sandals
CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Vince Camuto Saprenda 2 sandals, $99.

Sam Edelman Yaro sandals
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Sam Edelman Yaro sandals, $120.

Click through the gallery to see Selena Gomez’s best red carpet moments over the years. 

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad