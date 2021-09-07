Selena Gomez Is So ’90s in Black Mini Dress and Cardigan With Ankle Strap Sandals for ‘Colbert’

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Selena Gomez was utterly classic for an appearance on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

The “Only Murders in the Building” star was seen in New York City, wearing a black Glemaud fall ’20 minidress. The piece was layered under a matching cardigan, creating a look that was cozy while also reminiscent of matching knits and skirts from the ’90s. Gomez completed her ensemble with similarly classic beauty: a French manicure and a bold red lip.

Selena Gomez arrives at “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” in New York City. CREDIT: Ouzounova / SplashNews.com

The “Love You Like a Love Song” singer’s choice of footwear was equally minimalist. Her black leather Amber sandals by Saint Laurent featured thin ankle and toe straps, as well as heels that appeared to total at least 4 inches in height. When paired with her all-black outfit, the shoes created a monochrome effect that was sharp and classic.

Selena Gomez arrives at “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” in New York City. CREDIT: Jose Perez / SplashNews.com

A closer look at Gomez’s sandals. CREDIT: Ouzounova / SplashNews.com

Monochrome outfits have become one of this season’s biggest styling hacks. The styling trick involves pairing clothing, shoes and accessories in the same colors, prints or tones for a streamlined look. Aside from Gomez, stars like Zendaya, Nicki Minaj and Anya Taylor-Joy have also worn single-tone looks from brands like Alaïa and Dior in recent weeks.

Selena Gomez arrives at “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” in New York City. CREDIT: Ouzounova / SplashNews.com

When it comes to Gomez’s shoe style, the star often wears staple pairs on and off the red carpet. The singer regularly dons metallic sandals and neutral pointed toe pumps for events by top brands, including Gianvito Rossi, Prada and Christian Louboutin. When off-duty, her outfits incorporate white sneakers that are usually from Puma, as well as Ugg slippers. Gomez has also furthered her presence in the fashion industry as a campaign star for Coach and Louis Vuitton, as well as her recent appointment as brand ambassador for Puma.

