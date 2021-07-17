Sarah Jessica Parker Revamps Wardrobe Classics in Sparkly Mary-Jane Pumps

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Leave it to Sarah Jessica Parker to fully revamp staple pieces with a glamorous twist.

While heading to the set of HBO Max’s “Sex and the City” reboot “And Just Like That…,” Parker was spotted in an ensemble that put a detailed spin on wardrobe classics. The actress wore a pair of gray jeans that she cuffed at the hem, along with a white button-down top accented with matching stripes. Both pieces added subversive takes on the staple combination of blue jeans and a white button-down.

Parker accessorized the look with several pieces of her own making. The actress wore a black backpack and glitter crossbody pouch from her collaboration with Samsonite. She also donned a sleek pair of oversized black sunglasses with rounded frames from her collaboration with Sunglass Hut. The accessories added a bold and modern twist to the look, as opposed to more traditional handbags or sunglass styles. Ever the self-professed reader, Parker also carried a copy of “All My Puny Sorrows” by Miriam Toews. Her Sarah Jessica Parker x Sunglass Hut shades retail for $80 (on sale from $160) on Farfetch.com.

Sarah Jessica Parker heads to the “And Just Like That…” set in downtown New York City. CREDIT: RCF / MEGA Sarah Jessica Parker heads to the “And Just Like That…” set in downtown New York City. CREDIT: RCF / MEGA

Sarah Jessica Parker x Sunglass Hut sunglasses. CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

The “Divorce” star made the boldest statement in her look with a pair of sparkly Mary Jane pumps — which she designed herself. The Tartt shoes from Parker’s own SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker brand featured short block heels, as well as oval-buckled front straps. The pumps also boasted glittering black uppers, adding a major dose of glamour to Parker’s outfit. Her Tartt shoes retail for $385 on SJPbySarahJessicaParker.com.

Sarah Jessica Parker heads to the “And Just Like That…” set in downtown New York City. CREDIT: RCF / MEGA

A closer look at Sarah Jessica Parker’s Mary Janes. CREDIT: RCF / MEGA

SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker’s Tartt Mary Jane shoes. CREDIT: Courtesy of SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker

The Tartt shoes are a favorite of Parker’s, as proven by the star. She’s previously worn the same pair while visiting her SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker boutique in New York’s Upper East Side. Alongside her staple mules, Parker’s s fan of the front-buckled style — and, in fact, it’s already translating to her onscreen looks as Carrie Bradshaw. The actress was spotted on the first day of filming “And Just Like That…” in a pair of chunky black Celine pumps with towering block heels and numerous buckled straps.

Sarah Jessica Parker heads to the “And Just Like That…” set in downtown New York City. CREDIT: RCF / MEGA When it comes to shoes, Parker is a chameleon with a colorful and sparkly collection — with some notable favorites. The actress adored both T-strap and pointed-toe pumps for years, both from her own line and brands including Manolo Blahnik, Rene Caovilla and Christian Louboutin. She’s also been spotted in a range of contemporary boots, flats, and sandals from labels such as Isabel Marant, Repetto and Swedish Hasbeens, and is known to don Koolaburra’s wedge sneakers for an added height boost.

Pair gray jeans with a striped top and sparkly shoes this summer, inspired by SJP.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Michael Michael Kors stripe tie top, $84.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: 7 for All Mankind high-rise skinny jeans, $189.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Blue by Betsey Johnson sandals, $99.

