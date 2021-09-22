Katie Holmes Makes a Case for Dressed-Down Style in a Graphic Tee, Baggy Sweats & Buzzy Sneakers

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Katie Holmes is proving the power of comfort with her latest look.

The actress stepped out of her apartment in Manhattan on Wednesday afternoon in dressed-down attire, opting for a graphic band tee and worn-in sweats for the outing; her look also included a protective face mask and a New York staple — a canvas tote bag.

Katie Holmes leaves her apartment in New York, Sept. 22 CREDIT: Christopher Peterson/Splash News

A closer view of Katie Holmes’ New Balance sneakers. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson/Splash News

The real kicker of the “Dawson’s Creek” alumna’s look came with her choice of footwear. Holmes tapped New Balance for sneakers, modeling the athletic brand’s signature 327 silhouette. The actress’ particular style comes from the label’s collaboration with women’s lifestyle brand Staud and includes perforated white uppers with pale suede overlays; the design also features hits of blue across the signature “N” logo and heel counter. The style is finished off with a contrast nude textured outsole, originally retailing for $150.

Nowadays, fans of the Staud x New Balance 327 “Sea Salt Atlantic” colorway can shop the shoes on resale from $160 to $257 at StockX.

When it comes to Holmes’ own chic style, the star of “The Secret” movie oftentimes favors on-trend silhouettes that are just as stylish as her outfit of choice. The 42-year-old is known for her top-of-the-line style, matching her go-to fall combo — relaxed pants, an oversize coat and a casual top —with everything from Veja sneakers to Re/done kicks and flare-heel Dorateymur boots. As the weather heats up, though, you can find the actress in flowy dresses, more lightweight tops and a rotation of easy-going pieces like trending black “ugly” double-strap sandals.

Beyond off-duty style and impeccable footwear taste, Holmes’ experience in the fashion industry earned her the title of an Olay brand ambassador; she also previously served as the face of Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, Miu Miu, Ann Taylor and more top brands throughout her successful career.

