Katie Holmes Sharpens Up in Shirtdress and Sleek Boots for Kate Spade’s Summer 2022 Presentation

Katie Holmes brought effortless style to Kate Spade New York’s Summer 2022 presentation, held at 74Wythe in New York City’s Williamsburg neighborhood.

For the fashionable occasion, the “Dawson’s Creek” star wore a cinched black shirtdress that featured a midi length, short sleeves and a sharp button-up collar. The actress completed her look with a white leather top-handle clutch by Spade, as well as two thin string bracelets. Her ensemble, like much of her personal style, highlighted neutral pieces that can be layered and re-worn year-round.

Katie Holmes attends Kate Spade New York’s Spring 2022 presentation. CREDIT: Jason Crowley/BFA.com

When it came to footwear, Holmes donned a pair of sleek black boots. The leather style appeared to feature knee-high uppers, as well as pointed toes, flared kitten heels and chunky gold accents on each toe. When layered beneath Holmes’ midi dress, the pair proved an easily transitional style for fall-to-winter outfits, furthering their versatility.

Sadie Sink, Tom Mora and Katie Holmes attend Kate Spade New York’s Spring 2022 presentation. CREDIT: Jason Crowley/BFA.com

A closer look at Holmes’ boots. CREDIT: Jason Crowley/BFA.com

In addition to Holmes, “Stranger Things” star Sadie Sink was also in attendance. Sink arrived in a layered outfit that included a Spade white puff-sleeve blouse with floral embroidery layered over a brown turtleneck top, plus classic black trousers. Her ensemble was paired with a sharp yellow top-handle Kate Spade bag. A glamorous set of black patent leather pumps, which included pointed toes and large bow accents, finished her look.

Sadie Sink attends Kate Spade New York’s Spring 2022 presentation. CREDIT: Jason Crowley/BFA.com

Kate Spade’s cabana-themed Summer 2022 collection featured a range of beach-ready pieces in hues of pale pink, white, blue and green. The brand’s offerings included a shorts suit, caftans and midi skirts and dresses in a range of floral, plaid and palm leaf prints. All were paired with coordinating bags, ranging from woven totes to printed mini and top-handle styles. On the footwear front, the brand continued its offering of playful and elegant styles with ankle-wrapped, slingback and wedge sandals and mules in a tan, white, green and gold palette.

Models wear styles from Kate Spade’s Spring 2022 collection. CREDIT: Jason Crowley/BFA.com

Holmes is best known for her classic everywoman style, often re-wearing beloved pieces year-round. On the footwear front, she keeps her selections classic with Veja and Adidas sneakers, Gucci loafers and Bottega Veneta mules. Beyond her sharp off-duty footwear, Holmes’ experience in the fashion industry also earned her the title of an Olay brand ambassador. Previously, she served as the face of Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, Miu Miu and Ann Taylor. Additionally, Holmes was the co-founder of fashion line Holmes & Yang, launched with her then-stylist Jeanne Yang, from 2011 to 2014.

Add some of Katie Holmes’ sharp style to your look with black boots.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Vince Camuto Fenindy boots, $160 (was $229).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Schutz Maryana boots, $238.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

To Buy: A New Day Abril boots, $40.

