Julianne Hough’s Flowing Tangerine Dress & Ankle-Wrap Sandals Are Made for an Italian Getaway

Julianne Hough is taking advantage of lessened travel restrictions this week, voyaging abroad to Positano, Italy.

Sharing a peek into her vacation on social media today, the “Dancing With the Stars” alumna explained how she discovered a local fruit stand in style. In the images, Hough popped in a flowing orange and white dress from Cult Gaia complete with three-quarter sleeves and a button-up finish.

“Found the most gorgeous fruit stand on the side of the Positano cliff side and the adorable Italian owner grabbed my phone out of my hand and said ‘photoshoot’ and started snapping these shots! I am now permanently a resident of Italy and will be a fruit purveyor from here on out! BaBye,” wrote Hough in her caption.

When it came to her footwear for the candid moment, the actress tapped into one of the summer’s biggest trends in ankle-wrap sandals. Favored by Kristin Cavallari, Lizzo, Cardi B and more, ankle-wrap heels are all the rage this summer with heels that snake across the ankle and calf for a standout punch and a supported fit.

Flat sandals in general are a staple in Hough’s summer footwear rotation. Last month, for example, the “Footloose” star posed with fellow actress and Fresh Vine Wine co-founder Nina Dobrev on their brand’s Instagram page to show off their new billboard on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles.

For the snap, Hough herself mastered summer style in a silky green tank top tucked into a buttoned white mini skirt. The finishing touch for the ensemble then added in a pop of color coming in the form of rainbow slide sandals; the multicolored pair featured a crisscross upper atop a flat leather base for an easygoing fit.

For Julianne Hough’s off-duty looks, the “Safe Haven” star typically prefers more athletically-inclined apparel for everyday wear. She joined forces with the Fit On app last year to provide on-the-go workout classes in partnership with her Kinrgy fitness program, giving her millions of followers a preview of the workouts on Instagram. Her workout-chic looks include everything from matching green leggings sets with metallic sneakers to yoga-ready blush pink combinations, perfect for taking on yoga poses.

When she isn’t in Lululemon leggings or her favorite Hoka One One sneakers, you can find Hough in designer duds from the likes of Georges Chakra, Stella McCartney and Madga Butrym amongst others. She also serves as an ambassador for MPG Sports and FitBit, continuing her active lifestyle.

