Irina Shayk’s Thong Sandals and Mermaid T-Shirt Are The Ultimate Summer Lounge Look

Irina Shayk revamped her signature edgy style with a summery twist this week, stepping out in New York City in a mermaid T-shirt and black thong sandals.

The supermodel took the casual route for her daytime look, wearing wide-leg black trousers with a mermaid tail-printed Burberry T-shirt. She accessorized with a pair of sleek black sunglasses, delicate gold chain necklace, and Burberry’s Olympia leather shoulder bag—which featured a gold chain link strap that perfectly matched her jewelry.

Irina Shayk enters a car in New York City. CREDIT: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

Irina Shayk enters a car in New York City. CREDIT: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

On the shoe front, Shayk slipped on a pair of black thong sandals. The minimalist pair came equipped with a short heel, elevating them above the cobblestone streets. The silhouette has been a trending style among the A-list, having been recently worn across varying heel heights by Jennifer Lopez, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, and Olivia Culpo.

The sandals are the latest shoe transformation for the Versace muse, who’s known for wearing combat and lace-up boots—no matter the weather. In fact, Shayk’s worn the style so often that it’s become one of her shoe signatures. She’s been frequently seen in polished pairs by brands like Chanel, Bottega Veneta and Magda Butrym, among others. More recently, it appears she’s swapped her boots for summer-worthy sandals; the model was just spotted in a pair of “ugly” buckled sandals earlier this week.

Irina Shayk enters a car in New York City. CREDIT: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

A closer look at Shayk’s thong sandals. CREDIT: Irina Shayk, thong sandals

Shayk’s always been known for her edgy personal style. From matching jacket-and-skirt sets to cutout tops, bold suits, and numerous minidresses, she’s never one to shy away from dynamic trends — or add her own twist to statement-making pieces. Earlier this month, Shayk wore a full Mugler spring ’21 ensemble, fittingly from the brand’s viral fashion film she modeled in this year.

2021 has been a big year for the Russian model, who’s become the new face of Oscar de la Renta’s newest Alibi fragrance. She’s also modeled in campaigns for brands like Moschino and Mimi Luzon, and rocked runways for Versace and Michael Kors during Fashion Month. Shayk’s added designer to her resume as well, having launched a capsule shoe collection with Tamara Mellon this summer.

Slip on a pair of sleek black thong sandals this summer, inspired by Irina Shayk.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Kenneth Cole New York Athens sandals, $56 (was $89).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: LAUREN Ralph Lauren Rosaline sandals, $90.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Calvin Klein Sabella sandals, $49 (was $69).