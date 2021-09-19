Josh O’Connor in Dapper Suiting, Cecily Brown in a Daring Gown & More Emmy Awards 2021 Arrivals

The 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards have kicked off with a heavy dose of glamour in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The black-tie event, which awards the top television performances of the past year, has returned for its 73rd show following last year’s virtual ceremony. This year’s live event takes place at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater, hosted by comedian Cedric the Entertainer and broadcasted on CBS.

“The Crown” star Josh O’Connor made a memorable entrance in a Loewe suit. The dapper set included black trousers and a double-breasted cropped blazer, featuring sharply folded lapels. The Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series nominee’s look was complete with a white mandarin-collar shirt, black flower-shaped tie and patent leather penny loafers.

Josh O’Connor attends the 73rd Emmy Awards on September 19, 2021. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Comedian Cecily Strong, one of the attending cast members of “Saturday Night Live,” also hit the red carpet on Sunday. Her draped number featured a plunging neckline and tall slit, drawing comparisons online to Angelina Jolie’s viral outfit at the 2012 Academy Awards. Strong’s look was finished with a sparkling clutch, rings and earrings, as well as versatile black ankle-strap sandals.

Cecily Strong attends the 73rd Emmy Awards on September 19, 2021. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

While hitting the red carpet, “Queer Eye” star Karamo Brown was dressed to the nines in a sharp velvet tuxedo. The black set featured classic curved lapels, as well as a white tuxedo shirt, black bowtie and leather watch. Brown’s ensemble was complete with patent leather lace-up loafers, as well as a gold chain lapel pin.

Karamo Brown attends the 73rd Emmy Awards on September 19, 2021. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

This evening’s show features a range of notable nominees and performances from a range of networks. Popular series like Netflix’s “The Crown,” Disney Plus’ “WandaVision,” and HBO Max’s “Lovecraft Country” are a few of the shows leading with the most nominations, in addition to hit programs like “Ted Lasso,” “The Mandalorian” and more.

