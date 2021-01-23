Cardi B’s Sheer Skeletal Dress & Studded Heels May Be the Wildest Thing You See Today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Cardi B’s latest look is one you have to see to believe.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper joined husband Offset on Friday for a shopping spree at Louis Vuitton in Beverly Hills, Calif., as she decided to break out one of her boldest looks to date. While Offset went for a casual collared top and suede trousers, Cardi B decided on a sheer dress from designer Pierre-Louis Auvray.

The piece featured a solid white top contrasted by a skeletal-like trim and a see-through tie-dye bodice and sleeves, revealing the rapper’s bikini-style bottoms and bralette underneath.

Cardi B and Offset head out for a shopping spree at Louis Vuitton in Beverly Hills, Calif., Jan. 22. CREDIT: iamKevinWong.com/MEGA

A closer view of Cardi B and Offset’s footwear of choice. CREDIT: iamKevinWong.com/MEGA

As for footwear, Offset himself kept up his more casual vibe in Nike Air Force 1 sneakers — but Cardi B chose to make her wild look even bolder.

The “WAP” musician buckled up a set of studded stiletto sandals courtesy of Saint Laurent, set atop an on-trend square-toe heel. Titled the brand’s Amber silhouette, the now sold-out style measured over 4 inches in height and featured a unique wrap-around design across the ankle.

Cardi B and Offset head out for a shopping spree at Louis Vuitton in Beverly Hills, Calif., Jan. 22. CREDIT: iamKevinWong.com/MEGA

A closer view of Cardi B’s studded sandals. CREDIT: iamKevinWong.com/MEGA

Deemed the Style Influencer of the Year for the recent 2020 FN Achievement Awards, Cardi B herself is a master of both luxurious apparel and athleisure fashion. She joined Balenciaga as the face of its fall ’20 campaign in September, with ads displayed across the Louvre in Paris.

The “I Like It” rapper also continues to hold the ultimate hook-up for sportswear since partnering with Reebok in November 2018; together, Cardi B has helped the brand released a series of collections as she starred in a variety of campaigns and videos featuring embellished sneakers and vintage-inspired pieces before creating her own collection of footwear and apparel.

As if her efforts weren’t already enough, she additionally partnered with Fashion Nova to donate $1,000 every hour for a month as part of the “Fashion Nova Cares” initiative. The Grammy Award-winning artist also recently filed paperwork with the United States Patent and Trademark Office in September in an attempt to trademark the term “WAP” for a variety of items from footwear to apparel to even alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

