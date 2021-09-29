Alicia Silverstone Is a Modern-Day Princess in a Sheer Couture Gown & Hidden Heels

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Alicia Silverstone is living out the royal dream in high fashion this week.

The “Clueless” star tapped designer Christian Siriano for a must-see look, exploring France in a couture design. In the throwback post shared by Siriano today, the look featured a black one-shoulder gown with an asymmetric silhouette and cutouts across the back and torso; sweeping across the ground, the number is formed from a sheer black material under layers of crafted fabric flowers for a textured appeal. Silverstone herself also threw on a coordinating lace bralette and briefs set for coverage under the see-through textile.

Also peeking out from under the gown was a set of black thin-strap sandals balanced atop a lifted heel in one final glam touch.

Related Ea Longoria's Sports Bra, Biker Shorts & Yeezy Sneakers Master Athleisure Trends First Lady of France Is Perfectly Chic in a Silk Blouse, Blazer & Booties in Paris Katy Perry Is Angelic for Fall in a White Shirtdress, Tube Top & Surprisingly Affordable Sandals

Silverstone herself has been a longtime fan of Siriano and his statement-making designs, sitting front row at his major shows including his spring ’22 presentation earlier this month. Taking place during New York Fashion Week, the actress wowed in another one-shouldered design from the label as she rubbed shoulders with Katie Holmes, Christine Quinn and more stars in attendance.

Celebrities are seen outside the Christian Siriano fashion show during New York Fashion Week in New York, Sept. 2020. CREDIT: Ouzounova/Splash News

As for Silverstone’s own taste in fashion and footwear, the “Batman & Robin” actress can be found in everything from Eileen Fisher to Stella McCartney and Adidas. She recently starred in Rodarte’s campaign for its fall ’21 collection as well. Silverstone, who is a longtime animal and environmental activist, tends to favor sustainable designs and eco-friendly brands for her apparel and footwear.

CREDIT: Coutesy of Saks

Buy Now: Stuart Weitzman Nudistsong Sandals, $398.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop

Buy Now: Schutz Cadey Lee Sandals, $118.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

Buy Now: A New Day Gillie Heels, $28.

Click through the gallery for more of Christian Siriano’s biggest fans on the front row.