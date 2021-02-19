×
The Top 6 Trends From NYFW’s Fall 2021 Season

By Shannon Adducci
gabriela hearst, nyfw, new york fashion week, fall 2021, fall 2021 trends, fashion trends, boots, shoes, shoe trends
Cognac leather boots with a modest stacked heel, paired with a matching leather tote from Gabriela Hearst fall '21.
CREDIT: Greg Kessler for Gabriela Hearst

 

1. The chic neutral knee boot

Aside from Proenza Schouler’s fluffy flats, most of New York Fashion Week’s designers showed a real shoe, and plenty of them were statement boots, with slight but visible stacked heels. Gabriela Hearst showed how modestly could be the ultimate statement in elegance, with sturdy, practical riding-style boots paired with lacy but understated outwear and dresses. Veronica Beard paired croc-embossed cognac boots with a series of preppy looks.

gabriela hearst, nyfw, nyfw trends, fall 2021, fall 2021 trends, boots
Sleek black boots from Gabriela Hearst fall ’21.
CREDIT: Greg Kessler for Gabriela Hearst
ulla johnson, nyfw, fall 2021, new york fashion week, nyfw trends, fall 2021 trends, fashion trends, fashion, shoes, boots
Ulla Johnson’s statement boots for fall ’21.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Ulla Johnson
veronica beard, nyfw, fall 2021, fall 2021 trends, nyfw trends, trends, fashion trends, boots, shoes
Croc embossed boots from Veronica Beard fall ’21.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Veronica Beard

2. This menswear-inspired hemline

A curious styling technique has made its way from men’s collection’s to their women’s counterparts. The translation of this look — a relaxed, draped trouser over a somewhat clunky shoe, whether boot, sneaker or even ugly sandal — to women’s collections is no doubt a sign of the emergence of gender neutral collections. It’s notable that both Gabriela Hearst and The Row debuted menswear collections this seasons, with silhouettes and footwear that is interchangeable with their respective womenswear.

rosetta getty, nyfw, fall 2021, fall 2021 trends, fashion trends, fashion, shoes, pants
Oversized trousers in a monochrome look from Rosetta Getty fall ’21.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Rosetta Getty
the row, nyfw, fall 2021, fall 2021 trends, fashion trends, boots, shoes
Relaxed trousers and flats at The Row fall ’21.
CREDIT: Courtesy of The Row
proenza schouler, fall 2021, nyfw, ella emhoff, fall 2021 trends, fashion trends, shoes
Ella Emhoff in Proenza Schouler fall ’21 wearing relaxed wool trousers and chunky shoes.
CREDIT: Proenza Schouler

3. The suit

Last year’s fall ’20 season was all about a suit, which was often coupled with sleek outerwear, an\ lots of leather. The pandemic derailed that effort when working from home forced a more casual wardrobe of sweat sets, knitwear and slippers. But the trend seems to be back for another round, with designers picking up where they left off a year ago. This time around, the pantsuit is even more androgynous, another effect of the aforementioned gender-neutral collections and dressing that is destined to become even more prevalent later this year.

3.1 phillip lim, nyfw, fall 2021, fall 2021 trends, fashion trends, fashion, shoes
A wool suit with lace-up kitten heels from 3.1 Phillip Lim.
CREDIT: Courtesy of 3.1 Phillip Lim
the row, nyfw, fall 2021, fall 2021 trends, fashion trends, the row fashion, shoes, suit trend
A gender-neutral, oversized suit with flat shoes from The Row fall ’21.
CREDIT: Courtesy of The Row
proenza schouler, fall 2021, fall 2021 trends, nyfw, fashion, fashion trends.
A suit with relaxed trousers from Proenza Schouler fall ’21.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Proenza Schouler

4. Red accents

Pantone named “Fire Whirl” as one of its colors for the fall ’21 season and it’s been everywhere at NYFW. From full monochrome looks at Adam Lippes and Christian Cowan to accents as Jason Wu, bright red is officially the color of next autumn.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Adam Lippes
CREDIT: Courtesy of Christian Cowan
CREDIT: Courtesy of Markarian

5. The long coat

Long, ankle-grazing outerwear continues to be the coat to get. At Zimmermann, a toggle-accented peacoat was given a whole lot of length, while Staud layered a periwinkle leather coat over a matching knit dress. At Gabriela Hearst, long was the length on everything from trenches to knit dresses.

zimmermann, fall 2021, nyfw, fall 2021 trends, fashion trends, fashion
Zimmermann fall ’21.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zimmermann
staud, fall 2021, nyfw, staud fall 2021, fall 2021 trends, fashion trends
Staud fall ’21.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Staud
gabriela hearst, nyfw, fall 2021, fall 2021 trends
Gabriela Hearst fall ’21.
CREDIT: Thomas Concordia

6. More knitwear

The winter perennial was given new life this year with work-from-home wardrobes, and designers stayed in the knitwear mode, creating pieces even more inventive and luxurious.

 

 

3.1 phillip lim, nyfw, fall 2021, fall 2021 trends, knits, knitwear, fashion trends, fashion
A knit dress at 3.1 Phillip Lim fall ’21.
CREDIT: Courtesy of 3.1 Phillip Lim
jason wu, nyfw, fall 2021, fall 2021 trends, fashion trends, fashion
An embellished sweater at Jason Wu fall ’21.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Jason Wu
proenza schouler, fall 2021, fall 2021 trends, nyfw, fashion trends, fashion
Proenza Schouler fall ’21.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Proenza Schouler
