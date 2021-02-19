The Top 6 Trends From NYFW’s Fall 2021 Season

1. The chic neutral knee boot

Aside from Proenza Schouler’s fluffy flats, most of New York Fashion Week’s designers showed a real shoe, and plenty of them were statement boots, with slight but visible stacked heels. Gabriela Hearst showed how modestly could be the ultimate statement in elegance, with sturdy, practical riding-style boots paired with lacy but understated outwear and dresses. Veronica Beard paired croc-embossed cognac boots with a series of preppy looks.

Sleek black boots from Gabriela Hearst fall ’21. CREDIT: Greg Kessler for Gabriela Hearst

Ulla Johnson’s statement boots for fall ’21. CREDIT: Courtesy of Ulla Johnson

Croc embossed boots from Veronica Beard fall ’21. CREDIT: Courtesy of Veronica Beard

2. This menswear-inspired hemline

A curious styling technique has made its way from men’s collection’s to their women’s counterparts. The translation of this look — a relaxed, draped trouser over a somewhat clunky shoe, whether boot, sneaker or even ugly sandal — to women’s collections is no doubt a sign of the emergence of gender neutral collections. It’s notable that both Gabriela Hearst and The Row debuted menswear collections this seasons, with silhouettes and footwear that is interchangeable with their respective womenswear.

Oversized trousers in a monochrome look from Rosetta Getty fall ’21. CREDIT: Courtesy of Rosetta Getty

Relaxed trousers and flats at The Row fall ’21. CREDIT: Courtesy of The Row

Ella Emhoff in Proenza Schouler fall ’21 wearing relaxed wool trousers and chunky shoes. CREDIT: Proenza Schouler

3. The suit

Last year’s fall ’20 season was all about a suit, which was often coupled with sleek outerwear, an\ lots of leather. The pandemic derailed that effort when working from home forced a more casual wardrobe of sweat sets, knitwear and slippers. But the trend seems to be back for another round, with designers picking up where they left off a year ago. This time around, the pantsuit is even more androgynous, another effect of the aforementioned gender-neutral collections and dressing that is destined to become even more prevalent later this year.

A wool suit with lace-up kitten heels from 3.1 Phillip Lim. CREDIT: Courtesy of 3.1 Phillip Lim

A gender-neutral, oversized suit with flat shoes from The Row fall ’21. CREDIT: Courtesy of The Row

A suit with relaxed trousers from Proenza Schouler fall ’21. CREDIT: Courtesy of Proenza Schouler

4. Red accents

Pantone named “Fire Whirl” as one of its colors for the fall ’21 season and it’s been everywhere at NYFW. From full monochrome looks at Adam Lippes and Christian Cowan to accents as Jason Wu, bright red is officially the color of next autumn.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Adam Lippes

CREDIT: Courtesy of Christian Cowan

CREDIT: Courtesy of Markarian

5. The long coat

Long, ankle-grazing outerwear continues to be the coat to get. At Zimmermann, a toggle-accented peacoat was given a whole lot of length, while Staud layered a periwinkle leather coat over a matching knit dress. At Gabriela Hearst, long was the length on everything from trenches to knit dresses.

Zimmermann fall ’21. CREDIT: Courtesy of Zimmermann

Staud fall ’21. CREDIT: Courtesy of Staud

Gabriela Hearst fall ’21. CREDIT: Thomas Concordia

6. More knitwear

The winter perennial was given new life this year with work-from-home wardrobes, and designers stayed in the knitwear mode, creating pieces even more inventive and luxurious.

A knit dress at 3.1 Phillip Lim fall ’21. CREDIT: Courtesy of 3.1 Phillip Lim

An embellished sweater at Jason Wu fall ’21. CREDIT: Courtesy of Jason Wu