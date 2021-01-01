4 Easy Tips on How to Make Loungewear Office Appropriate

From wearing heels to wide-legged sweats, here are tips to make loungewear office appropriate,

If you’re like me, you’ve been mainly in sweatpants since March. With no where to go, dressing up for work has faded into the ether. I find myself asking, ‘Will we ever dress up again?’

Things may change sooner than you think, however. While many companies have made work-from-home permanent, others are beginning to figure out what it will look like to go into the office again. Whether it is in the spring or summer of 2021, eventually, the time will come to gain a sense of normalcy again.

So, now what? After more than a year of dressing from the waist up, I’ll have to figure out how to wear heels again and put away the sweats for good? Wrong. I’m here to tell you there are ways to dress up your beloved quarantine loungewear so that it is office appropriate.

From wearing heels to wide-legged sweats, keep scrolling for tips.

High Heels

A classic pump can elevate any outfit, especially sweatpants. So grab your favorite black joggers, pair it with stilettos or block heels and wear a chic sweater or blouse then you’re good to go.

To Buy: Loft Softblend Sweatpants, $70.

To Buy: Loeffler Randall Paulina Pointed-Toe Pumps, $140.

The Blazer

Working in a stuffy office is synonymous with wearing the blazer, but you can still look cool and comfortable at the same time if you style it just right. Take a cue from Katie Holmes, who paired a Frame double-breasted blazer with a white t-shirt, leather Common Project sneakers and cream sweatpants.

Emilio Vitolo Jr. and Katie Holmes out for a walk in New York, Sept. 21. CREDIT: LRNYC/MEGA

To Buy: Common Projects Achilles Leather Sneakers, $325.

Wide Leg

When in doubt, opt for wide-leg pants. The options are endless, but to keep with office wardrobe protocol, choose a cropped, neutral color style. No one will know that you’re technically in sweatpants. Plus, You’ll be able to enhance the ensemble with a pair of leather loafers or pumps.

To Buy: Athleta Brooklyn Wide Leg Crop Pant, $45.

To Buy: Mansur Gavriel Classic Leather Loafers, $297.

The Matching Set

Wearing a matching set to work is possible. Just avoid a hoodie and opt for a cashmere or knitted look that is not too baggy. Again, heels will certainly make this outfit more elevated, or choose a pair of matching sneakers or flats to create a monochromatic look. To really seal the deal, finish the ensemble with a wool overcoat

To Buy: Stuart Weitzman Anny 95 Pump, $199.

To Buy: Nap Cashmere Tunic Pullover Set, $358.

