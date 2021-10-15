The Mini Skirt is Back — Here’s How to Wear the Trend Now Through Next Year

Dua Lipa and Bella Hadid in New York in September. The singer has picked up on the mini skirt's return in the past few months, a trend that looks to continue into 2022.

Throughout modern fashion history, there are a handful of garments that keep coming back through the trend cycle: jeans, blazers, A-line skirts, white oxfords, sailor pants, t-shirts, and the list goes on. But none have the provocation of the mini skirt, the singular item that manages to both excite and offend each time it reappears.

The garment is officially back in action, after spring ’22 runways confirmed what was already being seen in real life this summer (on the likes of Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa, Bella Hadid, Willow Smith and more). Miu Miu seemed to best embody the mini skirt’s shock value legacy: Its spring ’22 runway was filled with minis that dove both well below the navel and right up to the highest-possible hemline (paired with crop tops, it was a long stretch of midriff not seen since Paris Hilton’s run on the matching tube top and mini skirt of the early aughts).

The current iteration looks to be a mix of ’90s grunge and Y2K whimsy — and one cannot underestimate the lasting impact that the wardrobes of “Clueless” characters Cher Horowitz and Dionne Davenport have had on Millennials and Gen Z alike (just ask Versace). Both the pleated micro-mini and the kilt-style wool tartan (also often pleated) seem to be resonate, especially since both work well with the chunky combat-style boot or classic knee-length silhouette that is dominating footwear. The pairing is also an easy formula to follow after a year or more of living and working at home in sweatpants (and it’s high impact to boot).

Miu Miu’s micro-mini for spring ’22 on the runway at Paris Fashion Week. CREDIT: Courtesy of Miu Miu

The mini trend might seem like just another chapter of the ongoing obsession with all things ’90s and early ’00s, and movie references such as the aforementioned “Clueless” or even “Empire Records” (both from 1995) reinforce the inspiration. But the mini skirt’s history goes further back. From the Nordic Bronze Age (1390-1370 BCE) to the Qing dynasty (1644-1912) of the Duan Qun Miao people, there are plenty of ancient iterations of the mini skirt —but it wasn’t until the early 1960s that the bottom got its current name, thanks so designers like Mary Quant and André Courrèges.

Dionne and Cher in matching mini skirt suits in “Clueless,” 1995. CREDIT: Everett Collection

Olivia Rodrigo at the White House this summer in a vintage Chanel skirt suit from the ’90s, with a pair of platform sandals and black socks. CREDIT: Splash

Since the Swinging Sixties, the mini has been a provocation both on screen and in real life (just ask any high school supervisor tasked with enforcing a dress code). It’s a sure bet that its legacy as a garment of scandal will continue, especially as fall ’21 examples of tartans and boots are sure to morph into skimpier versions next year. Come spring, one can bet that the skirts will go even shorter — and the heels might go even higher.

Dua Lipa in New York earlier this month, in a plaid mini skirt, knee-high black boots and a camel coat. CREDIT: Splash

Liv Tyler and Renée Zellweger’s pleated minis from the 1995 film “Empire Records” helped to define the grungy mini skirt look of the ’90s. CREDIT: Everett Collection

Whatever the level of scandal (or confidence — depending on how you view it), one of the silver linings of mini skirt’s return is the opportunity to wholeheartedly dive into all sorts of fashion archives (or one’s own closet) to rediscover the iconic fashion garment. Upcyclers and secondhand aficionados, start your search engines.

Paris Hilton in a plaid mini skirt and thigh-high boots at an event in L.A. in September. CREDIT: Splash

The pleated minis and boots to wear now

CREDIT: Courtesy of The Yes

To buy: Maje kilt-style checked and pleated mini skirt, $295.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Bergdorf Goodman

To buy: Nodaleto Bulla Ward patent lace-up platform boots, $992.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To buy: Vero Moda Kenso plaid mini skirt, $59.

CREDIT: Courtesy of FWRD

To buy: Paris Texas Mama calfskin boot, $585 (was $835).

CREDIT: Courtesy of The RealReal

To buy: Proenza Schouler pleated accents mini skirt, $72 (was $90).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop

To buy: Ganni recycled rubber boot, $245.