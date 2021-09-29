Meghan Markle’s Head-to-Toe Burgundy Suit Look Is Driving Trends, According to Lyst

When all else fails, go monochrome. It’s an easy way to turn heads and look chic in outfit, whether it’s causal or not. Last week, Meghan Markle got that memo. The Duchess of Sussex made a stop at a local Harlem school in New York, alongside Prince Harry, wearing a head-to-toe burgundy suiting ensemble.

Markle layered a burgundy Loro Piana jacket over a sleek blouse and coordinating high-rise trousers by the sustainable, European brand. To complete the look, she went with matching Manolo Blahnik BB pumps, also in burgundy, as well a clutch from Valextra.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leaving the Melba’s restaurant in Harlem, New York, on Sept. 24. CREDIT: MEGA The outfit has since spiked searches for fashion fans. According to data from Lyst, “burgundy” quickly became a popular keyword, while searches for the designer, Loro Piana, increased 66% week-on-week.

Loro Piana is committed to advancing its environmental sustainability strategy and uses solar energy in its facilities, for instance. The made-in-Italy cashmere jacket Markle wore last week retails for $5,840 at Neiman Marcus.

Meanwhile, the Valextra bag she chose caused a 134% boost in online searches for the Italian brand.

Though Markle wore pumps for this occasion, Lyst reported that searches for boots are on the uptick this week.

Keywords such as “chunky”, “heavy” or “stomper” boots increased by 34% in the last two weeks, with demand for knee-high boots being particularly high. Shoppers are also showing interest in chunky heels as Lyst reported that searches are up by 25% for the same time frame.

To see more of Meghan Markle’s street style, click through the gallery.