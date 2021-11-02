How to Wear the Big Boot Trend This November

Unless you’ve been living in a pre-pandemic bubble (if so, good for you!), fashion followers know that the big, lug-soled boot is here to stay.

While the silhouette has permeated all seasons of the year, from shorts and dress season in summer to the more obvious cold-weather moments, this month is the perfect time to pull out a big boot for fall and winter, if you haven’t done so already. With Halloween-themed dress-up done and holiday parties (and the high heels that usually come with them) still on the horizon, November feels like the right time for a practical, wear-anywhere big boot as the weather turns colder.

But cold weather dressing doesn’t necessarily have to equal boring sweaters and big coats, and the big combat boot has proven to bring new inspiration to fall and winter dressing this season. In fact, a look at Paris Fashion Week’s best street style from last month points to a clear styling trend of the barely-there mini skirt paired with the biggest, clompiest boot you can find, bringing something of an equilibrium to looks.

Take Gia Borghini’s latest boot. Designer Barbara Borghini’s ongoing collaboration with fashion creative Pernille Teisbaek has resulted in one of the season’s most popular iterations on the big combat boot and one that reflects another growing trend within the trend: that of the inclement-weather-focused fashion boot.

Gia Borghini’s big boot at Paris Fashion Week. CREDIT: WWD

The Valentino Atelier 03 Rose Edition boot at Paris Fashion Week. CREDIT: WWD

The tubular combat boot could be found throughout fashion month, and in Paris as white version of the style was paired with a white tunic and oversized knitwear.

Borghini’s boot echoes the weather-friendly spirit of other brands’ offerings, such as Bottega Veneta. The Italian brand’s bestselling Puddle boot has helped to redefine the current silhouette of footwear. Meanwhile, styles from Valentino and Prada clearly define a desire for tall styles with a relaxed fit (the former’s Atelier 03 Rose Edition boot) and an oversized, tooth-like tread (the latter’s cultish and always-sold-out loafers).

Big boots and mini skirts at Paris Fashion Week. CREDIT: WWD

A longer silhouette with the big boot trend. CREDIT: WWD

The brilliant part of this season’s big boots is that while they feel freshest with a skirt or dress (as shown almost exclusively during Paris Fashion Week), the relaxed fit of the styles allows for the footwear to easily be paired with jeans and trousers if needed. The ease of the big lug sole boot is a change of pace from, say, the skintight thigh-high or even the classic stacked-heel knee boot — making it the footwear option that should be number one on your fall/winter list this year.

6 big, lugs-soled boots to buy now

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To buy: Gia Borghini Gia x Pernille tubular combat boot, $680.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To buy: AGL Tania lace-up boot, $535.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To buy: Valentino Atelier 03 Rose Edition water resistant platform boot, $980.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Bottega Veneta

To buy: Bottega Veneta Puddle biodegradable boot, $650.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Ssense

To buy: Holzweiler Sognsvann rubber boot, $340.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop

To buy: Simon Miller Vegan Scrambler boot, $490.