Hot Girl Holiday is Here — How to Wear All the the Cutouts, Miniskirts and Glitzy Heels This Season

An party goer at the Balmain x (RED) party at Art Basel Miami on December 2.

By now, we all know that “hot vax summer” didn’t live up to its expectations, after Covid-19’s Delta variant but a damper on dreams of carefree summer parties (well, for some).

Fast forward six months, and it’s clear that we’re still in the pandemic’s holding pattern. But unlike 2020’s focus on sweatpants, pajamas and other cozy items, this year people are clamoring to dress up, whether they’re keeping a full schedule of holiday parties and events, making a few cameo appearances or just staying at home.

Consider the holidays a kick-off to the provocative trends shown on the runway for spring ’22. You might even call it “hot girl holiday,” a festive take on all of the cutouts, mini skirts, glitzy heels and overall vampy looks that populated collections back in September and October.

Inspired by the looks of recent buzzy events — from AmFar to Art Basel — below are five tips for hot girl holiday and beyond.

1. Go backless creatively

There are plenty of options when it comes to showing some skin this season into next year (even, somehow, with colder weather). But the backless dress is one of the more unexpected ways to do it, and with the right garment it can also be unexpected sophisticated. Instead of a more obvious slinky silk slip, choose a midi style that is more covered up in other areas, or a cozy knitwear dress with a tie-back detailing, equally appropriate for a family get-together as it is a late-night soiree.

Rainey Qualley and Harley Viera Newton at the Miu Miu Nuit Club in New York on November 16. CREDIT: Lexie Moreland for WWD

To buy: Alexis Medella tie-back rib knit midi dress, $395.

To buy: Reformation Candice dress, $74 (was $148).

To buy: Cult Gaia Carla dress, $498.

2. Pick heels with bold colors and embellishments

When it comes to this season’s crop of special-occasion heels, more is more. Whether it’s a lime green hue, like those in a Balenciaga knife heel or one of Amina Muaddi’s orange crush martini heels, the color palette is bright, bold and saturated. And leave it to “It” shoe of the moment Mach & Mach to dictate a festive heel trend full of glitter, pearls and crystal-studded bows.

Balenciaga knife heels (left) at the AmFar Gala in L.A. November 4. CREDIT: WWD

To buy: Mach & Mach double bow crystal-embellished leather mule, $1,050.

To buy: Amina Muaddi Begum embellished sling back heel, $1,090.

To buy: Jewel Badgley Mischka Justise embellished d’Orsay pump, $109.

3. Reinvent the LBD with crisp cutouts

For any little black dress lovers, spring ’22’s cutouts offer an easy way to add surprise to the basic but classic look, giving it a sexy twist that can go seductive, glam or even sporty, depending on the footwear and accessories.

Malu Trevejo and Bella Thorne at the AmFar Gala in L.A. on November 4 in cutout dresses. CREDIT: Roger Kisby for WWD

To buy: Self Portrait ruched cutout top, $245 (was $350).

To buy: Helmut Lang cutout stretch jersey turtleneck, $96 (was $175).

To buy: Ambush off-shoulder knit top, $785.

4. Sequins and velvet are on

Lush, tactile materials are a major part of this season’s festive dressing trends, from look-at-me sequins to sensuous-yet-comforting velvets, found on everything from pumps to mini dresses, mini skirts to crop tops. While rich jewel tones and glitzy metallics will always be part of holiday dressing, brighter hues are also given the lush treatment this go around.

Addison Rae and a friend at the AmFAr Gala in L.A. in November, in velvet, sequins and other party-ready textures. CREDIT: Roger Kisby for WWD

To buy: Giannico glitter mule, $641 (was $800).

To buy: Dundas sequin mini dress, $657 (was $2,190).

To buy: Tamara Mellon Comet pillow top velvet and crystal pumps, $800 (was $1,095).

5. (Re)consider the going out top

The going out top has been making its comeback for a few years now, and though the pandemic may have hit a brief pause, there’s no better time to try out the trusty combo of jeans and a sparkly, snazzy top again. From corset tops and bandeaus to the still-going voluminous sleeves and sparkly trompe l’oeil styles, it’s a low-commitment option, easy to pair with your favorite pair of jeans and black ankle boots or strappy sandals.

A partygoer at the Miu Miu Nuit Club in New York in November. CREDIT: WWD

To buy: Harmur silk drawstring top, $230.

To buy: 8 Other Reasons Kenny top, $89.

To buy: Paco Rabanne star top, $655.