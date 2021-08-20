These 3 Colors Are Already Dominating Fall 2021 Fashion Trends

New color palettes are always a key component for any seasonal trend report, but finding the right hues to wear as this summer turns to fall is especially important this year, when many are looking to fall ’21 collections and trends to find for a sizable wardrobe upgrade.

The fashion month loop of New York, London, Milan and Paris — and its trend forecasting street style looks — may still be weeks away, but fashion insiders often look to Copenhagen Fashion Week.

There — and on the fall runways back in February and March — a few key colors stood out:

Yellow

Pantone anointed both “Illuminating,” a sunshine yellow hue and “Ultimate Gray” as its split colors for 2021, designed to be both optimistic and soothing. Both were on display in Copenhagen, with suits, accessories and jackets giving a sunny pop to street style looks. The hue also made an appearance at Paris Couture earlier this summer.

Pops of yellow at Paris Couture Week earlier this summer. CREDIT: WWD

Sunny accessories at Paris Couture. CREDIT: WWD

Ulla Johnson’s fall ’21 collection featured hyrid-heels with bold straps paired with colorful tights, all various yellow hues. CREDIT: Courtesy of Ulla Johnson

Fuchsia

Fashion’s continued obsession with hot pink is on track to become one of the biggest hues of the last five years, from head to toe — literally. At both Copenhagen Fashion Week and Paris Couture, show goers kept with the pink hair trend, matching strands to heels — or to their face masks. The color is also officially unisex.

A pop of fuchsia at Paris Men’s Fashion Week this summer. CREDIT: WWD

Pink hair with a matching mask at Paris Couture this summer. CREDIT: WWD

Clay and warm browns

There’s also no stopping the swap from black to brown. Footwear and handbags both continue to lean to the alternative dark neutral, with the former found in stacked heel knee boots and modern hikers, while the latter focuses on top hand and architectural shapes done in supple leathers and leather alternatives. Brown also continues to dominate outerwear, in both leather options and fuzzy, warm, tactile styles, including the still-going, celebrity favorite teddy coat.

A brown leather trench and coordinating bag at Paris Couture. CREDIT: WWD

Soft teddy vibes at Paris Men’s in January. CREDIT: WWD