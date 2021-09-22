×
7 Trends From New York Fashion Week Spring 2022

By Shannon Adducci
Oscar de la Renta's punchy hues for spring '22.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Oscar de la Renta

New York Fashion Week is the first event in the industry’s traditional fashion month calendar, and thus it typically kicks off the season’s round up of trends (though lately, Copenhagen Fashion Week has become its own bellwether, in August). From there, London, Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks add on, giving more direction to the season and a more comprehensive offering for buyers and retailers.

Here are seven of the top fashion and footwear trends from New York Fashion Week’s spring ’22 season.

1. Fringe

The week had a decidedly carefree vibe for spring ’22, and swingy fringe was just one detail that gave it life. At Proenza Schouler, beaded fringe hung not just from hemlines but also on the ends of mid-length sleeves. Gabriela Hearst’s raffia and cork platforms in partnership with Clergerie were accentuated by a series of knit skirts and dresses that moved with fringed ends, and Jonathan Simkhai’s knotted fringed skirts and cutout dresses defined sleek sexy for the season.

nyw, nyfw color trends, nyfw trends, spring 2022 trends, fashion trends, fashion, runway, new york fashion week, shoes
Beaded fringe details at Proenza Schouler.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Proenza Schouler
nyw, nyfw color trends, nyfw trends, spring 2022 trends, fashion trends, fashion, runway, new york fashion week, shoes
Crocheted fringe at Gabriela Hearst.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Gabriela Hearst
nyw, nyfw color trends, nyfw trends, spring 2022 trends, fashion trends, fashion, runway, new york fashion week, shoes
Knotted fringe hemlines at Jonathan Simkhai.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Jonathan Simkhai

2. Cutouts

Sexy is decidedly in for the season, and designers seemed to have fun playing around with new ways to try cutout details, from Rodarte’s V-shaped and cross-strapped front on a black-and-white gown to Christian Cowan’s provocatively knotted cutout dress (Christian Siriano did a similar frock that also revealed parts of the front of the body). Others, such as Prabal Gurung, went to the tried-and-true side waist cutout and one-shouldered look, a silhouette that is destined for a roaring comeback next spring.

nyw, nyfw color trends, nyfw trends, spring 2022 trends, fashion trends, fashion, runway, new york fashion week, shoes
Creative cutouts at Rodarte.
CREDIT: WWD
nyw, nyfw color trends, nyfw trends, spring 2022 trends, fashion trends, fashion, runway, new york fashion week, shoes
Christian Cowan’s full knotted dress.
CREDIT: WWD
nyw, nyfw color trends, nyfw trends, spring 2022 trends, fashion trends, fashion, runway, new york fashion week, shoes
A side cutout at Prabal Gurung.
CREDIT: WWD

3. Groovy pinks

Colors were bright and optimistic, but also a little funky. Brandon Maxwell played with a groovy swirl in pink and orange on body-hugging gowns (and also shorts, jackets, even backpacks), while both Carolina Herrera and Prabal Gurung did a pink-and-red gingham print, the former in a sequined and updated two-piece skirt suit, the latter in a ruched tank dress. Bright and hot pinks have permeated both runways and street style scenes over the past few years, and it looks like the hue is sticking around for spring ’22.

nyw, nyfw color trends, nyfw trends, spring 2022 trends, fashion trends, fashion, runway, new york fashion week, shoes
Groovy pink prints backstage at Brandon Maxwell.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Brandon Maxwell
nyw, nyfw color trends, nyfw trends, spring 2022 trends, fashion trends, fashion, runway, new york fashion week, shoes
Sequined pink-and-red gingham at Carolina Herrera.
CREDIT: WWD
nyw, nyfw color trends, nyfw trends, spring 2022 trends, fashion trends, fashion, runway, new york fashion week, shoes
Pink gingham at Prabal Gurung.
CREDIT: WWD

4. Sculptural sandals

While most of the runways were dominated by flats or feminine two-strap heeled sandals, a few designers paid more attention to the heel. At Brandon Maxwell, a two-strap sandal came with a twisted, colored metallic heel with a Jeff Koons feel. Christian Siriano showed a series of open-back strappy heeled sandals that came with an inverted martini heel.

nyw, nyfw color trends, nyfw trends, spring 2022 trends, fashion trends, fashion, runway, new york fashion week, shoes
Twisted sculptural sandals at Brandon Maxwell.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Brandon Maxwell
nyw, nyfw color trends, nyfw trends, spring 2022 trends, fashion trends, fashion, runway, new york fashion week, shoes
Christian Siriano’s inverted martini heel.
CREDIT: WWD

5. Orange crush

There is no doubt that spring ’22’s palette is full of bright, pop-like hues in primary and secondary colors, including a citrusy orange, seen at Oscar de la Renta, Christian Siriano, Prabal Gurung, Proenza Schouler and more. Footwear newcomer Nalebe also did a pair of mesh square toe sandals in an orange crush.

nyw, nyfw color trends, nyfw trends, spring 2022 trends, fashion trends, fashion, runway, new york fashion week, shoes
An orange cocktail dress at Oscar de la Renta.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Oscar de la Renta
nyw, nyfw color trends, nyfw trends, spring 2022 trends, fashion trends, fashion, runway, new york fashion week, shoes
Nalebe’s orange mesh sandal.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nalebe
nyw, nyfw color trends, nyfw trends, spring 2022 trends, fashion trends, fashion, runway, new york fashion week, shoes
An all-orange look at Christian Siriano.
CREDIT: WWD

6. Low-rise pants

The debate may continue between Gen Z and Millennials on pants and jeans, but at NYFW designers were clearly leaning into the return of low rises. At LaQuan Smith, low-rise satin trousers met a thong bodysuit for a silhouette that is already playing out in fashion through social media. Tom Ford jumped onto the low-rise train with his colorful metallics, in cuts that resembled the cargos and harem pants of the mid-to-late aughts. And Bevza demonstrated what the low rise looks like with another comeback trend: the tube top.

nyw, nyfw color trends, nyfw trends, spring 2022 trends, fashion trends, fashion, runway, new york fashion week, shoes
A low-rise look on Winnie Harlow at LaQuan Smith.
CREDIT: WWD
nyw, nyfw color trends, nyfw trends, spring 2022 trends, fashion trends, fashion, runway, new york fashion week, shoes
Metallic low-rise harem pants at Tom Ford.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Tom Ford
nyw, nyfw color trends, nyfw trends, spring 2022 trends, fashion trends, fashion, runway, new york fashion week, shoes
Bevza’s tube top and low-rise pant pairing.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Bevza

7. Kelly green

The other bright color of spring ’22, Kelly green was just as prevalent as its orange counterpart (and may be the choice for fashion lovers needing slightly less risk but a similar statement color). Anna Sui did full monochrome looks in the hue with punchy separates and matching accessories (including the John Fleuvog and Teva shoes). Alice + Olivia also went monochrome with it, matching jumpsuits and cutout dresses with scarves and pointed toe stappy sandals. Alejandra Alonso-Rojas did a slightly more muted take in knit separates.

nyw, nyfw color trends, nyfw trends, spring 2022 trends, fashion trends, fashion, runway, new york fashion week, shoes
A green look from Anna Sui.
CREDIT: WWD
nyw, nyfw color trends, nyfw trends, spring 2022 trends, fashion trends, fashion, runway, new york fashion week, shoes
Bright green at Alice + Olivia.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Alice + Olivia
nyw, nyfw color trends, nyfw trends, spring 2022 trends, fashion trends, fashion, runway, new york fashion week, shoes
Green knit separates at Alejandra Alonso-Rojas.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Alejandra Alonso-Rojas
