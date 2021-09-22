7 Trends From New York Fashion Week Spring 2022

New York Fashion Week is the first event in the industry’s traditional fashion month calendar, and thus it typically kicks off the season’s round up of trends (though lately, Copenhagen Fashion Week has become its own bellwether, in August). From there, London, Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks add on, giving more direction to the season and a more comprehensive offering for buyers and retailers.

Here are seven of the top fashion and footwear trends from New York Fashion Week’s spring ’22 season.

1. Fringe

The week had a decidedly carefree vibe for spring ’22, and swingy fringe was just one detail that gave it life. At Proenza Schouler, beaded fringe hung not just from hemlines but also on the ends of mid-length sleeves. Gabriela Hearst’s raffia and cork platforms in partnership with Clergerie were accentuated by a series of knit skirts and dresses that moved with fringed ends, and Jonathan Simkhai’s knotted fringed skirts and cutout dresses defined sleek sexy for the season.

Beaded fringe details at Proenza Schouler. CREDIT: Courtesy of Proenza Schouler

Crocheted fringe at Gabriela Hearst. CREDIT: Courtesy of Gabriela Hearst

Knotted fringe hemlines at Jonathan Simkhai. CREDIT: Courtesy of Jonathan Simkhai

2. Cutouts

Sexy is decidedly in for the season, and designers seemed to have fun playing around with new ways to try cutout details, from Rodarte’s V-shaped and cross-strapped front on a black-and-white gown to Christian Cowan’s provocatively knotted cutout dress (Christian Siriano did a similar frock that also revealed parts of the front of the body). Others, such as Prabal Gurung, went to the tried-and-true side waist cutout and one-shouldered look, a silhouette that is destined for a roaring comeback next spring.

Creative cutouts at Rodarte. CREDIT: WWD

Christian Cowan’s full knotted dress. CREDIT: WWD

A side cutout at Prabal Gurung. CREDIT: WWD

3. Groovy pinks

Colors were bright and optimistic, but also a little funky. Brandon Maxwell played with a groovy swirl in pink and orange on body-hugging gowns (and also shorts, jackets, even backpacks), while both Carolina Herrera and Prabal Gurung did a pink-and-red gingham print, the former in a sequined and updated two-piece skirt suit, the latter in a ruched tank dress. Bright and hot pinks have permeated both runways and street style scenes over the past few years, and it looks like the hue is sticking around for spring ’22.

Groovy pink prints backstage at Brandon Maxwell. CREDIT: Courtesy of Brandon Maxwell

Sequined pink-and-red gingham at Carolina Herrera. CREDIT: WWD

Pink gingham at Prabal Gurung. CREDIT: WWD

4. Sculptural sandals

While most of the runways were dominated by flats or feminine two-strap heeled sandals, a few designers paid more attention to the heel. At Brandon Maxwell, a two-strap sandal came with a twisted, colored metallic heel with a Jeff Koons feel. Christian Siriano showed a series of open-back strappy heeled sandals that came with an inverted martini heel.

Twisted sculptural sandals at Brandon Maxwell. CREDIT: Courtesy of Brandon Maxwell

Christian Siriano’s inverted martini heel. CREDIT: WWD

5. Orange crush

There is no doubt that spring ’22’s palette is full of bright, pop-like hues in primary and secondary colors, including a citrusy orange, seen at Oscar de la Renta, Christian Siriano, Prabal Gurung, Proenza Schouler and more. Footwear newcomer Nalebe also did a pair of mesh square toe sandals in an orange crush.

An orange cocktail dress at Oscar de la Renta. CREDIT: Courtesy of Oscar de la Renta

Nalebe’s orange mesh sandal. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nalebe

An all-orange look at Christian Siriano. CREDIT: WWD

6. Low-rise pants

The debate may continue between Gen Z and Millennials on pants and jeans, but at NYFW designers were clearly leaning into the return of low rises. At LaQuan Smith, low-rise satin trousers met a thong bodysuit for a silhouette that is already playing out in fashion through social media. Tom Ford jumped onto the low-rise train with his colorful metallics, in cuts that resembled the cargos and harem pants of the mid-to-late aughts. And Bevza demonstrated what the low rise looks like with another comeback trend: the tube top.

A low-rise look on Winnie Harlow at LaQuan Smith. CREDIT: WWD

Metallic low-rise harem pants at Tom Ford. CREDIT: Courtesy of Tom Ford

Bevza’s tube top and low-rise pant pairing. CREDIT: Courtesy of Bevza

7. Kelly green

The other bright color of spring ’22, Kelly green was just as prevalent as its orange counterpart (and may be the choice for fashion lovers needing slightly less risk but a similar statement color). Anna Sui did full monochrome looks in the hue with punchy separates and matching accessories (including the John Fleuvog and Teva shoes). Alice + Olivia also went monochrome with it, matching jumpsuits and cutout dresses with scarves and pointed toe stappy sandals. Alejandra Alonso-Rojas did a slightly more muted take in knit separates.

A green look from Anna Sui. CREDIT: WWD

Bright green at Alice + Olivia. CREDIT: Courtesy of Alice + Olivia