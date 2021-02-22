×
15 Slippers To Pair With Your Next Zoom Happy Hour At Home

By Shannon Adducci
Clockwise from top right:
CREDIT: Joshua Scott

As staying at home continues to reign, so has the shift in after-work libations. Gone are the days of casually meeting up with friends or colleagues for a quick happy hour — at least for now. Instead of bars and restaurants, cocktail hour inevitably now takes place at home, in front of a Zoom screen or on the sofa with household members (and likely something on Netflix).

In place of heels and dress shoes (or even sneakers) the current happy hour inevitably involves slippers. In honor of this current at-home pastime, FN has rounded up 15 of the chicest, coziest slippers, slides, scuffs and other indoor shoes and paired them with classic libations — recipes included. A-pair-itif, indeed. 

Martinis and satin slippers

Staying at home doesn’t have to be about ratty t-shirts, sweatpants and old scuffs. Mix a martini, throw on a jazz standard, and slide into these satin slippers by Sleeper for a blast to the cocktail hours of decades past.

MARTINI
Old Raj gin
Orange bitters
Castelvetrano olives
Stirred
Courtesy of Maison Premiere, Brooklyn

On the cover of FN’s February 2021 issue: SLEEPER’s Puff slip-on, made from recycled satin.
CREDIT: Joshua Scott

Pink slides and Cosmos

What better way to welcome back the early 2000s and maybe an old episode or two of “Sex and the City” than the girls’ favorite cocktail, the Cosmopolitan? The pink-hued libation was created at The Odeon, a longstanding NYC boîte where bartender Toby Cecchini coined the drink in 1988. Here, it’s paired with designer Olivia Morris’s embroidered slides and Zyne’s fluffy pom-pom flats. Both slippers are part of new lines for each brand.

COSMOPOLITAN
1 oz. Cointreau
2 oz. Absolut Citron 1 oz. fresh lime juice
1 oz. cranberry juice
Garnish with lemon peel
Courtesy of The Odeon, New York

From left: OLIVIA MORRIS AT HOME Poppy Eiderdown embroidered satin slipper with grosgrain detailing and leather sole; ZYNE Fluffy feather and pom pom slipper with viscose upper, lined in velvet and handmade in Morocco.
CREDIT: Joshua Scott

Earthy moccasins and gingered mocktails

Keep things down to earth with a neutral slide or moccasin. Men’s styles from Docker’s and Florsheim mix sturdy rubber soles with cozy shearling linings, while embellished scuffs from Serena Uziyel, Le Monde Beryl and Birdies prove that brown shoes do not have to be boring, even when they’re house shoes.

GINGERED ALE SOFT COCKTAIL
Fresh ginger
Lime
Demerara sugar Sparkling mineral water
Courtesy of The NoMad Bar, New York

Clockwise, from top right: SERENA UZIYEL Catena embellished leather slipper with chain motif; FLORSHEIM Cozzy Moc Toe Tie men’s slipper with suede upper and faux shearling lining; LE MONDE BERYL Regency mule in Baltic Amber; BIRDIES The Phoebe vegan velvet and faux-fur slide with rubber sole; DOCKERS Douglas Ultra-Light men’s indoor-outdoor moccasin with memory foam.
CREDIT: Joshua Scott

Beers and scuffs

There’s something so easy about a scuff. Sliding your feet into them is perhaps a little bit like cracking open a cold beer at the end of the day. Whether embellished, like Alameda Turquesa’s shearling-and-pearl version, or fuzzy and textured, like Birkenstock’s all-shearling Boston clog or Ariana Bohling’s alpaca-woven shoe, these scuffs are fun, casual and maybe a little sudsy.

Clockwise, from top right: ALAMEDA TURQUESA Pinctada handmade shearling slipper with pearl embellishments; ARIANA BOHLING Loop scuff with baby alpaca and wool loop knits and suede sole, hand-knit by women in Peru; MUK LUKS Maven faux-shearling teddy slide; EMU AUSTRALIA Mayberry Lava slide with lava-tipped sheepskin and a rubber sole; BIRKENSTOCK Boston clog with Papilio platform with shearling upper and insole.
CREDIT: Joshua Scott

Mixed drinks, mixed prints

A little pattern — and the right mix of ingredients — can go a long way, especially if a work-from-home wardrobe is made of mostly neutrals (there are a lot of beige sweatshirts out there right now). Both Ugg’s Oh Yeah slide and Dearfoams’s Cindy furry slide give things a little kick.

NEGRONI
1 ounce gin
¾ ounce Campari
¾ ounce sweet vermouth
Orange wheel for garnish
Courtesy of Dante, New York

WHISKEY SOUR
2 ounces Rittenhouse Rye 100 Proof
1 ounce lemon juice
½ ounce orange juice
½ ounce rich simple syrup
1 egg white
Garnish with orange half-wheel and brandied cherry
Courtesy of Dan Sabo, The Hotel Figueroa, Los Angeles

From top: DEARFOAMS Cindy furry slide with velour lining and memory foam insole; UGG Oh Yeah spots sheepskin slipper with logo heel strap.
CREDIT: Joshua Scott

Shop the shoot

To buy: Sleeper Puff slip-on in recycled satin, $203 (was $290)

To buy: Birdies The Phoebe vegan velvet slide with rubber sole, $85

To buy: Olivia Morris At Home Poppy Eiderdown embroidered slipper, $305

