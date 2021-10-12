Khloe Kardashian Masters 2021’s Boldest Trend in a Netted Catsuit & Classic Pumps

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Khloe Kardashian gave her take on one of this year’s biggest trends with a designer twist.

The media star took to Instagram on Tuesday to show off her driving-ready attire, buckling up in her Ferrari in an all-black catsuit; the zip-front design featured a coating of Chanel logos and a fishnet-style detailing atop a form-fitting fabric.

While they’ve been around for decades, catsuits made a triumphant return to the fashion scene this year. Spotted on the likes of Kylie Jenner, Irina Shayk, Megan Thee Stallion and more, the streamlined silhouette offers an effortlessly chic way to upgrade your everyday attire.

As for Khloe, the Good American found complemented her own one-piece outfit with classic black pumps; she has previously worn similar pairs from Christian Louboutin.

Related Lindsey Vonn Is a Stylish Tourist in a Crop Top, Ripped Skinny Jeans & Off-White Kicks Paris Hilton Takes Sin City in a Corset Dress & Glittering Heels for Her Bachelorette Weekend Winnie Harlow Goes Colorful in Crochet Bikini, Netted Dress and Sharp Yellow Boots for Cardi B's Birthday Party.

The outfit today wasn’t Khloe’s first time modeling the catsuit trend recently, either. Just last week the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star donned a printed shirt and leggings set from Marine Serre, creating a catsuit-style appeal with two streamlined pieces.

When it comes to Khloe Kardashian and the world of fashion, the social media personality founded her inclusive denim brand in 2016 and has since expanded the line to include workout-ready active gear, accessories, face masks and now shoes. Her inaugural Good American footwear collection debuted in December 2020 and featured a mix of heels, boots and more all available in sizes 4 to 14. The designs also come in a variety of widths, offering a total of 72 different sizing combinations for you to find the ideal fit.

In addition to new shoes from her own label, Khloe frequently sports styles from her brother-in-law Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy line. More often than not the reality television star can be spotted in teetering heels rather than relaxed sneakers; one of her go-to brands for heels is also none other than Christian Louboutin.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Schutz Lou Pumps, $98.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Buy Now: Calvin Klein Brady Pumps, $53 (was $109).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zara

Buy Now: Zara Heeled Pumps, $50.

Click through the gallery for more of Khloe Kardashian’s street style through the years.