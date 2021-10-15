Kendall Jenner’s Mesh Dragon Dress & Invisible Sandals Are Made for a New York Minute

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Kendall Jenner opted for statement style during her dinner with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker this week.

The model was spotted at Zero Bond in New York on Thursday night in bold attire, modeling a long-sleeve mesh dress. The semi-sheer silhouette featured a mixed-media appeal with hits of bright yellow and dark black, all accented with an anime-style dragon design.

Kendall Jenner grabs dinner at Zero Bond in New York with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, Oct. 14. CREDIT: Robert O' Neil/Splash News

A closer view of Kendall Jenner’s heels. CREDIT: Robert O' Neil/Splash News

To keep the focus on her eye-catching dress, Kendall opted for a more subtle shoe. The supermodel’s sandals came balanced atop a rounded toe and a lucite block heel, all held together with see-through straps.

PVC footwear rose to prominence in 2018 and has since become a staple on the celebrity style scene. Brands like Gianvito Rossi, Christian Louboutin and Givenchy have jumped on the clear shoe train with bold heels and studded designs that flatter the foot and elongate the legs. In addition to stars like Xtina, J-Lo and Cardi B, the Kardashian-Jenner family as a whole is a huge fan of the trend.

Kendall Jenner grabs dinner at Zero Bond in New York with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, Oct. 14. CREDIT: Jackson Lee/Splash News

In addition to new fall style, you can oftentimes find Kendall Jenner in a selection of trending shoes. The reality television personality’s closet often includes more of an edgy, tomboyish touch, adding in pieces like chunky Prada combat boots and Bottega Veneta clogs. Still, the older Jenner sister appreciates a trending sneaker just like her youngest sibling, Kylie Jenner, previously stepping out in a mix of unreleased styles and buzzy pairs from Nike, New Balance, Off-White and more.

Beyond her own personal shoe style, Kendall also previously starred in campaigns for Longchamp, Stuart Weitzman, Versace and other major fashion powerhouses. She also recently joined forces with Alo Yoga to help launch their first-ever outerwear campaign.

The media star‘s go-to picks for off-duty attire include By Far, Fendi, Jacquemus and Hermès as well. Together Kendall and her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, successfully started their own eponymous brand as well; the Kendall + Kylie label serves up a selection of hit apparel, footwear and accessories.

