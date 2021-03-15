Natalie Biden Is Peak Gen-Z Style in Flared Jeans & Golden Goose Sneakers With her Grandparents

President Joe Biden and Jill Biden arrived back to the White House with a few special guests in tow on Sunday: their grandkids Natalie and Hunter Biden, children of Hallie Biden and the late Beau Biden.

Returning from a quick weekend trip to Delaware, the first couple brought home two of their many grandkids as well as another family friend home for a sort of spring break visit. For the day of travel, Natalie, a 16-year-old high schooler, opted for a take on Gen-Z style in a lightning bolt sweater and ripped knee flare jeans.

(L-R) Natalie Biden, Jill Biden, Hunter Biden, a family friend and President Joe Biden arrive back at the White House, March 14. CREDIT: AP

As for footwear, the generation style shined through once more with the teenager’s choice of Golden Goose sneakers. Golden Goose is a mainstay in casual footwear, offering a more upscale, glam twist on sneakers and is a favorite of Alessandra Ambrosio, Hilary Duff and Megan Fox amongst other stars.

Natalie’s silhouette, in particular, bears resemblance to the brand’s Superstar trainers with its pink star accent, black laces and a textured heel counter; you can shop the colorway for $530 at Farfetch now.

(L-R) Natalie Biden, Jill Biden, Hunter Biden, a family friend and President Joe Biden arrive back at the White House, March 14. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer view of Natalie Biden’s sneakers. CREDIT: MEGA

For the inauguration festivities in January, Natalie Biden tapped Lafayette 148 New York for a custom look as well as Markarian for evening events.

As for her grandmother, when it comes to shoes, Jill Biden has always been a fan of slingback silhouettes, which are known for their ease of wear thanks to straps around the back of the ankle. Her go-to brands include Dior, Jimmy Choo and Prada. She also is known for her love of running and in the past has preferred workout-ready footwear from running brand On as well as her newfound love for Stuart Weitzman’s standout Vote boots. When it comes to apparel, the first lady’s official style taps a mix of well-known labels like Brandon Maxwell as well as supports smaller American brands like Jonathan Cohen and Markarian to name a few.

