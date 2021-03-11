Katie Holmes Is Ready for Spring in a Keyhole Cutout Dress & Classic Leather Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Katie Holmes is soaking up the warmer weather in New York this week in style.

The “Dawson’s Creek” actress stepped out for a coffee run on Wednesday afternoon, venturing into town in a chic dress for spring; the midi-length design featured a tied-up bodice with a keyhole cutout and puff sleeves.

Katie Holmes steps out for a coffee run in New York, March 10. CREDIT: Felipe Ramales/Splash News

A closer view of Katie Holmes’ favorite sneakers. CREDIT: Felipe Ramales/Splash News

To counter her flowing dress, Holmes opted for her go-to sneakers courtesy of Common Projects.

The pair with its exposed stitched and layered panels creates an easy-to-pair appeal, matchable to any ensemble as Holmes has proved time and time again. The Original Achilles silhouette showcases white uppers with a white rubber sole and finished with a foil-stamped factory ID on the heel. The sneakers retail for $425 and are available at Nordstrom.

Common Projects Original Achilles sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

When it comes to her chic style, the star of “The Secret” movie oftentimes favors on-trend silhouettes that are just as stylish as her outfit of choice. The 42-year-old is known for her top-of-the-line style, matching her go-to fall combo — relaxed pants, an oversize coat and a casual top —with everything from Veja sneakers to Re/done kicks and flare-heel Dorateymur boots. As the weather heats up, though, you can find the actress in flowy dresses, more lightweight tops and a rotation of easy-going pieces like trending black “ugly” double-strap sandals.

Beyond off-duty style and impeccable footwear taste, Holmes’ experience in the fashion industry earned her the title of an Olay brand ambassador; she also previously served as the face of Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, Miu Miu, Ann Taylor and more top brands throughout her successful career.

For a more affordable twist on Katie Holmes’ sneaker style, try out these low-top styles for size.

