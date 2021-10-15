Brigitte Macron Cheers on French President Emmanuel Macron at His Charity Soccer Match in the Chunkiest Sneakers

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Brigitte Macron was her husband and French President Emmanuel Macron’s biggest fan this week at a charity soccer match.

The French president participated in a football match on Thursday playing with the Varietes club de France team against a selection of carers from the Poissy Saint Germain hospital. For the eventful day, the French first lady herself joined her husband in the locker room and on the pitch with a front-row seat. She modeled all-black attire with a tailored coat and skinny jeans.

Brigitte Macron, President of the Paris Hospitals Foundation, receives a cheque for 50,000 euros at the end of the charity football match between the Varietes club de France and the carers of the Poissy Saint Germain hospital at the Leo Lagrange stadium in Poissy, France, Oct. 14. CREDIT: AP

French President Emmanuel Macron and wife Brigitte Macron in the locker room before participating in the charity football match at the LÈo-Lagrange stadium in Poissy, France, on October 14, 2021 CREDIT: AP

Going casual at the fun and charitable event, Brigitte opted against her classic pumps and booties and instead decided on chunky platform sneakers. The style comes from brand No Name and features all black uppers with a striped midsole measuring 1.5 inches in height. Fans can shop the sneakers for just $139, making them one of the French first lady’s most affordable picks to date.

President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron arrive at the Leo Lagrange stadium in Poissy for a charity football match in aid of the Fondation Hopitaux de Paris-Hopitaux de France in Poissy on October 14. CREDIT: AP

A closer view of Brigitte Macron’s sneakers. CREDIT: AP

No Name Flex M Ripple sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Enibbaba

When it comes to the French first lady’s style, she oftentimes favors Louis Vuitton once more when it comes to clothing in addition to shoes and accessories. With footwear, specifically, she leans toward pointed-toe pumps with a stiletto or block heel usually around 4 inches high. The Eyeline silhouette from the French fashion powerhouse remains one of her favorites, of course, but she also frequents the graphic-print Matchmake pump and booties. The former educator lives up to the style motifs of her native France, opting for layered looks and perfectly tailored pieces that keep up with the nation’s style aesthetic: chic, clean and understated.

