Emma Chamberlain & Charli D’Amelio Star in Louis Vuitton’s New Footwear Campaign & It’ll Inspire Your Summer Wardrobe

Louis Vuitton has tapped two of the internet’s biggest stars for its newest footwear campaign.

Award-winning YouTuber Emma Chamberlain and TikTok sensation Charli D’Amelio teamed up with the French label to launch the brand’s silhouettes, the LV Squad and LV Sunset. Designed by artistic director of women’s collections Nicolas Ghesquière, the LV Squad is a sneaker while the LV Sunset is a mule — both coming from the label’s pre-fall ’21 collection.

The LV Squad comes in a black high-top version with white laces and three different all-white versions that are equipped with pink, blue and green laces. The shoes are finalized with a round toe and a chunky lug outsole. The LV Squad is also available in a low-top version.

With puffy and padded silhouettes trending big this year, the LV Sunset is right on target. The slip-on shoe features an oversized and ultra-comfortable padded velcro strap and a rubber sole. The shoe is available in violet, green, blue, black, and white and is designed with a smooth calfskin with an anatomical footbed.

Charli D’Amelio and Emma Chamberlain for Louis Vuitton. CREDIT: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Charli D’Amelio and Emma Chamberlain for Louis Vuitton. CREDIT: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

To show off the footwear, Chamberlain and D’Amelio styled the shoes with vibrant looks. For the black LV Squad, D’Amelio is seen in a trending tennis skirt with a floral jacket while Chamberlain wears a dress shirt and striped dress pants with the LV Sunset.

Proving the shoes are versatile, D’Amelio then slides into a white pair of the mules styled with hot pink terry cloth lounge shorts, a crewneck and a coordinating crossbody bag. Chamberlain sported biker shorts and a purple and pink leather jacket to compliment the LV Squads in white.

The LV Squad and LV Sunset are available at LouisVuitton.com.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton