‘Selling Sunset’ Star Chrishell Stause Talks Heels, Closet Space & Dressing Up at Her DSW Summer Edit Launch

You may know Chrishell Stause from Netflix’s hit reality show, “Selling Sunset” — but now, you’re also about to know her shoes. The real estate agent and actress has just debuted a summertime shoe edit with DSW, highlighting her favorite footwear styles for the new season.

Within the edit, Stause handpicked a range of styles from slides to sneakers and strappy heeled sandals, all featuring a variety of textures and colors — plus plenty of sparkle — from brands like Steve Madden, Marc Fisher and Jessica Simpson. When choosing shoes to include in the collection, the star picked pairs that combine her love of dressing up with the fun-spirited nature of summer.

Chrishell Stause attends the Chrishell x DSW launch party on July 14, 2021. CREDIT: MEGA

“Well, I feel like we finally get to go out again and dress up. And so, I really wanted to have fun and pick colorful pieces that really reflect the summertime and just, you know, summer fun and color,” Stause told Footwear News at her edit’s launch party last night at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles.

Stause stepped out for the occasion in Mix No. 6’s Mesha sandals, a sleek black style that boasts wraparound crystal-covered straps and stiletto heels — which she counts as one of her favorite pairs.

“You know, [it] kind of goes back and forth. But yes, this is one of my favorites,” Stause said. “I also like these [Steve Madden] slides because, you know, being in heels so much, I like to be able to give my feet a rest a little bit and then they’re [sparkly]. So I can still be dressed up and not look crazy when I need to switch out.”

Chrishell Stause poses with shoes from her DSW edit. CREDIT: MEGA Though she’s no stranger to a towering pair of designer pumps, Stause admits that “certain shoes that are pitched really high” can occasionally pose a challenge.

“I just feel like I really need to be able to walk in them, even though I don’t care how beautiful they are. I’ve learned the hard way where I have these expensive shoes that just sit on their pretty little spot — and they don’t move, because I can’t enjoy them, I can’t walk, and I feel miserable,” she says.

Chrishell Stause strikes a pose at the Chrishell x DSW launch party. CREDIT: MEGA Not being able to wear various pairs because of their height is a difficulty Stause wants to combat with her DSW edit. “Actually that was super important in these shoes,” she says. “For me, it was like, ‘Okay, I want them to look pretty, but [they] can’t be a crazy height and they can’t be super narrow.”

When talking shoes, Stause says that she has “probably a lot” of pairs in her own closet. Though she does “rationalize it” within her job as a top real estate agent, Stause discloses that so much time is spent getting dressed that she’s opened up her wardrobe with a bed for her dog, Gracie.

“I spend so much time in there, trying to figure out what I’m going to wear, that my dog likes to like lay in [the] space,” Stause admits. “That’s indicative of how much time I’m in there.”

Chrishell Stause attends the Chrishell x DSW launch party. CREDIT: MEGA As summer reaches its’ peak, Stause is reflecting on her future looks this season. When the real estate agent gets dressed, she says that wearing “something that makes you smile” is especially important.

“My number one style tip would be just to have fun.” Stause says. “At least personally, I was a little more safe before and after the year that we just had. We finally get to go out. I don’t want to take it for granted, and I just want to have fun with it.”

Below, shop the top styles from the Chrishell X DSW edit, now on DSW.com.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Mix No. 6 Mesha sandals, $50 (was $75).

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Jessica Simpson Wylane sandals, $80 (was $89).

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Marc Fisher Hamora sandals, $60 (was $85).

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Jessica Simpson Jullury sandals, $65 (was $79).

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Steve Madden Hawthorne slides, $75 (was $90).

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Vans Ward Lo sneakers, $70.

See more of the summer’s biggest parties and celebrity arrivals.