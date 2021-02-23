Pete Wentz Gives Us a Lesson In Styling Ugly Sandals for Men in a Green Striped Rugby Shirt and Jeans

Pete Wentz is the latest star to embrace the ugly sandal trend.

Even in the middle of February, the controversial style is a go-to option, especially for celebs living in L.A. The Fall Out Boy band member was spotted taking to the streets on Monday wearing the controversial trend with a pair of socks. The daring combo coordinated well with the rest of his outfit, which included a green rugby shirt and dark wash jeans.

Pete Wentz out on Feb. 22, 2021. CREDIT: BG015/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

The musician’s sandals appear to be from the Japanese streetwear brand, Suicoke.

Suicoke sandals are recognizable by their bulky velcro strapped neoprene uppers as well as for their molded Vibram footbed and Morflex soles. The comfortable shoe is not only durable but makes quite the fashion statement.

The brand is considered a cult favorite streetwear option that has gained popularity in recent years. Suicoke originally started out making small accessories in 2006 and since has expanded into footwear. The brand has done numerous collaborations with notable names in fashion, across men’s and women’s markets, including A Bathing Ape, Cecile Bahnsen and Palm Angels.

Similar slides to Wentz’s green ugly sandals from Suicoke retail for around $265 at Farfetch.com. The online retailer also has several styles on clearance at up to 55% off.

A close-up of Pete Wentz’s sandals. CREDIT: BG015/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Suicoke footwear has become a quintessential street style staple as ugly sandals continue to have their moment. It comes as no surprise that the Fall Out Boy bassist opted for a pair while out in L.A.

Although it’s the middle of February, wearing the ugly sandal trend is still fair game. Simply pair the controversial shoe with some socks to keep your feet toasty.

The once frowned-upon combo is now one of fashion’s favorite styles. Both men and women gravitate towards the comfortable style, especially as we continue to spend more time than usual at home. The ugly sandal has become a versatile option as it can function as a house slipper or a slip-on shoe meant to wear on the go.

The tacky trend has proven that even in the middle of winter, the style is still as popular as ever.

