Alessandra Ambrosio Brings Back the Tie-Dye Trend in a Psychedelic Hoodie, Shorts & Thong Sandals

Alessandra Ambrosio channeled a mix of spring trends this week as she ran errands in the brightest ensemble.

Alessandra Ambrosio CREDIT: iamKevinWong.com/MEGA

The supermodel stepped out and about in Los Angeles on Tuesday, rocking a colorful tie-dye hoodie with white linen shorts. She topped the look off with a bright yellow hat and a floral face mask to match.

While tie-dye has been around for decades and is most famously attached to the hippie era of the 1960s and 1970s, tie-dye was embraced enthusiastically by celebrities last year in spring. Seen on the likes of J. Balvin, Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid, the print in all its psychedelic glory developed and grew into a continuous motif amongst brands like Versace and Adidas.

Alessandra Ambrosio runs errands out and about in Los Angeles, Feb. 23. CREDIT: CrownMedia/MEGA

A closer view of Alessandra Ambrosio’s thong sandals. CREDIT: CrownMedia/MEGA

To complement her tie-dye attire, the Brazillian native slipped on her go-to sandals on her way off the beach. The model continued to support one of this 2020’s top trends: thong sandals. Bringing the silhouette into the new year, Ambrosio’s pair resembles similar styles she has sported before from Havaianas in the brand’s Slim Brazil silhouette; black colorways retail for just $26 at Amazon.com.

Thong-toe footwear returned to the celebrity scene last year as one of spring and summer’s biggest trends and is expected to stick around in 2021. Be it classic flip-flops or thong-toe heels, the minimalistic silhouette falls in line with a ’90s-inspired revitalization of fashion, as seen with shoes like square-toe styles and pops of neon color. Stars like Alessandra herself along with Meryl Streep and Kim Kardashian amongst other major names are continued to support the trend in cooler temperatures.

Alessandra Ambrosio runs errands out and about in Los Angeles, Feb. 23. CREDIT: CrownMedia/MEGA

A closer view of Alessandra Ambrosio’s thong sandals. CREDIT: CrownMedia/MEGA

Along with her title of a former Victoria’s Secret Angel, Ambrosio has appeared in ad campaigns for Schutz, Jordache, XTI Shoes and Swarovski, among other brands. The model also launched her own swimwear line, Gal Floripa, last year with her best friend Gisele Cória and sister Aline Ambrosio.

When it comes to her personal shoe style, the star can be found in a variety of looks, including casual sneakers by Common Projects and Golden Goose as well as bold picks like cherry red Giuseppe Zanotti heels. More recently, thong-toe sandals have become one of Ambrosio’s go-to shoes of choice throughout quarantine in addition to her big toe pairs. She owns multiple designs of classic flip flops from Havaianas of course, previously showing off all-black and other tan colorways, as well as a pair from Brazillian eco-friendly footwear brand Green Flip Flops, constructed with plant-based plastic.

Click through the gallery to discover more of Alessandra Ambrosio’s boldest looks throughout the years.