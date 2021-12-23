Iconic ‘Emily in Paris’ Looks Are Now at Saks

Saks is bringing Emily Cooper’s wardrobe to its customers.

In fact, the luxury retailer has just released the “Emily in Paris Curated Collection” in tandem with the season two premiere of the hit Netflix rom-com drama. Now, Saks customers can shop looks seen on the hit show as well as some that are inspired by your favorite American in Paris.

“We know our customer loves the fashion in ‘Emily in Paris’ so we curated a collection that allows them to bring that home with them,” said Saks in a statement to FN.

Saks noted that the collection features the show’s distinctly Parisian style and includes ready-to-wear and accessories from a curated list of established and up-and-coming French and European designers, including AZ Factory, Roberto Coin, Barrie, My Beachy Side, EYEM by Ileana Makri, Zeus + Dione, and more.

My Beachy Side Marin Mini Dress available at Saks. CREDIT: Saks

Known for her signature bold style, Cooper (played by Lily Collins) is dressed by costume designer and stylist Patricia Fields in the show. Fields, of “Sex and the City,” “The Devil Wears Prada” and “Confessions of a Shopaholic” costume glory, outfits Cooper in colorful, printed and textured dresses, gowns and bags this season.

In the dramatic season two trailer, Cooper is still having a range of adventures in Paris, whether it’s strolling along French beaches or sitting front row at fashion shows. Season two finds Cooper obsessing over her season one finale tryst with Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), while maintaining her friendship with his girlfriend Camille (Camille Razat). Of course, from yacht parties to gossip-filled lunches, there’s still plenty of drama at the Savoir offices courtesy of her dynamic boss Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu).

The wardrobe of the new “Emily in Paris” season also suits its central heroine with dramatic, colorful and bright shoes to match her eclectic personal style. Whether its platform, flat or ankle-wrap sandals—plus some towering boots and pumps—Emily is well-suited for her Parisian adventures from designers like Christian Louboutin and Hermes, among others.

“Emily in Paris” Season 2 is now available on Netflix.