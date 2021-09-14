Zoe Kravitz Brings the Edge in a Sheer Chain-Link Gown & Towering Sandals at 2021 Met Gala

Zoe Kravitz knows a thing or two about a memorable red carpet moment.

For tonight’s Met Gala, the “High Fidelity” actress arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York in a full Saint Laurent look. The statement dress was formed from links upon links of logo-coated chains to create a semi-sheer appeal. To balance out the sheer design, Kravitz also slipped on a nude bralette and a coordinating metallic thong.

Zoe Kravitz attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” exhibition on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in New York. CREDIT: AP

Underneath the elongated hem of the actress’ designer gown came a set of lifted black heels; the stiletto sandals offered a simple balance to the intricate nature of her dress while offering a boost of over 4 inches in height.

The Met Gala — known as the fashion industry’s Oscars — was first introduced in 1948, two years after the Museum of Costume Art merged with The Metropolitan Museum of Art to become The Costume Institute in 1946. Each May, the annual fundraising event celebrates the opening of the spring exhibition. This year, however, the Met Gala takes place in September after the 2020 event had been canceled.

Related Rihanna Shut Down the Met Gala Red Carpet In Over-the-Top Balenciaga Couture Kim Kardashian Goes Incognito in a Masked Spandex Catsuit & Knife Boots for 2021 Met Gala Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes Offer Up a Very 2021 Twist on 'Sonny & Cher' at the Met Gala

A closer view of Zoe Kravitz’s heels. CREDIT: AP

This year’s exhibition will be divided into two parts. The first segment, titled “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” will open on September 18. With a focus on the “modern vocabulary of American fashion,” it will honor the Costume Institute’s 75th anniversary.

Then for Part two of the exhibition, which will open May 5, 2022, there will be another Met Gala in celebration, taking place on May 2, 2022. The second segment of the exhibition is a collaboration with the Costume Institute and the American Wing. It will explore the development of American fashion through a more detailed historical lens.

As for Zoe Kravitz herself, her ensemble today doesn’t stray far from the actress’ typical standout style. On any given day, you can find the “Big Little Lies” star in pieces from top brands across all industries — think everything from New Balance to Gucci and Fendi. As a Saint Laurent ambassador, Kravitz also oftentimes reps styles from the French label as well as appears in advertisements and campaigns for the brand.

Click through the gallery for more of the best Met Gala red carpet arrivals of 2021.