Zoë Kravitz is Regally Red in Hooded Gown and Hidden Heels at 2021 InStyle Awards

Zoë Kravitz brought regally dramatic energy to the red carpet at the 2021 InStyle Awards at the Getty Center in Los Angeles, California.

The “High Fidelity” star hit the red carpet in a glittering red gown. The asymmetric-sleeved number featured a long flowing silhouette, which draped to create a low-rise hood around Kravitz’s face. Though the design of the garment was simple, its dazzling texture and bold color elevated it to become dramatic and glamorous. Kravitz accessorized with a coordinating red clutch and small drop earrings.

Zoë Kravitz attends the 2021 InStyle Awards in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Though her heels weren’t visible, the forthcoming “The Batman” actress likely wore one of her go-to red carpet styles. The star regularly dons strappy or platform sandals by Saint Laurent, Balenciaga or Alexander Wang for events and special occasions. Peep-toe and pointed pumps from brands like Christian Louboutin and Sophia Webster have also made appearances in her shoe rotation over the years.

Zoë Kravitz attends the 2021 InStyle Awards in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

The annual InStyle Awards honor the year’s top talents in the fields of fashion, beauty, and pop culture. This year’s ceremony, held at the Getty Center in Los Angeles, California, honored a range of individuals including Simone Biles and Congresswoman Katie Porter. This year’s event was sponsored by Christian Louboutin, Fiji, Citizen Watches, Bird in Hand Wine and Cadillac.

