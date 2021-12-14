Zendaya Slings Webs in Nude Spider Dress & Her Go-To Glittery Heels at ‘Spider Man: No Way Home’ LA Premiere

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Zendaya brought spidery glamour to the red carpet at the LA premiere of “Spider Man: No Way Home.”

While arriving at the Regency Village and Bruin Theatres with boyfriend and fellow “Spider Man” star Tom Holland, the Emmy Award-winning actress posed in a sleek sleeveless dress. Custom-made by Valentino, the sparkling nude piece included a deep V-shaped neckline, thigh-high slit and thin black shoulder straps. For a thematic touch, the dress was covered in delicate black spiderweb embroidery interwoven with sequins. Zendaya amplified her look’s drama with a black lace mask, as well as Bulgari diamond drop earrings and rings. Holland was also sharply dressed in a Prada suit and Christian Louboutin boots.

Zendaya attends the ‘Spider Man: No Way Home’ premiere in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

For footwear, Zendaya donned a sleek pair of dazzling custom Christian Louboutin pumps. The “Euphoria” star’s So Kate style featured sharp pointed toes, as well as towering 4.72-inch stiletto heels. Her shoes also featured black uppers covered in matching crystals, which created a fully sparkling look when paired with the webs in her custom dress. Though Zendaya’s specific heels aren’t available, So Kates and more Louboutin styles can be found on SaksFifthAvenue.com.

Zendaya attends the ‘Spider Man: No Way Home’ premiere in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

A closer look at Zendaya’s So Kate pumps. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Pointed-toe pumps—particularly Louboutins—have become a style staple of Zendaya’s. The actress frequently wears pairs with stiletto heels that coordinate with her red carpet ensembles, curated by FN‘s Style Influencer of the Year Law Roach. The style adds a streamlined and sharpened effect to a range of ensembles, due to its sleek pointed silhouette. In addition to Zendaya, Lily-Rose Depp, Amanda Seyfried and Karlie Kloss have also worn pairs by Chanel, Saint Laurent and Manolo Blahnik in recent weeks.

Zendaya and Tom Holland attend the ‘Spider Man: No Way Home’ premiere in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

When it comes to shoes, the former “Shake It Up” actress has been spotted in strappy sandals, boots and pumps from Jimmy Choo, Roger Vivier and Casadei. She also serves as a frequent collaborator with fashion brands including Tommy Hilfiger and as a brand ambassador for Valentino, Bulgari, Lancôme and Covergirl Cosmetics. The actress has even ventured into design, launching her affordable Daya by Zendaya shoe collection in 2016. Zendaya has become a front-row fixture during Fashion Month as well, attending runway shows for Michael Kors, Vera Wang, Louis Vuitton, Rebecca Minkoff and others.

