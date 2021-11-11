Zendaya Is Red Hot in Bandeau Bra Dress at CFDA Awards

Zendaya has once again made a statement on the red carpet on Wednesday night at the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards. This year, the “Dune” actress was awarded with the Fashion Icon trophy from iconic model Iman, who received the honor in 2010.

For the occasion, Zendaya wore a custom Vera Wang ensemble that featured a red bandeau top and a peplum-style skirt that hid her red heels.

Zendaya attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at The Pool and The Grill on Nov. 10 in New York. CREDIT: Invision

Zendaya, who works in collaboration with stylist Law Roach, seemingly can’t miss when it comes to her red carpet style and lived up to her Fashion Icon honor at the CFDA Awards.

Last month, Zendaya wowed at the 2021 WIF Honors at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, wearing a dress straight off the runway from Paris Fashion Week. She could be seen in a Loewe spring ’22 look that featured distinctive brass plates on the upper half of the dress while the rest was made out of a gray knit-like material. To complete the outfit, she wore matching Christian Louboutin gold pumps

Zendaya wears Loewe and Christian Louboutin heels at the 2021 WIF Honors. CREDIT: Courtesy of WIF

In addition to Zendaya, tonight’s CFDA winners include Aurora James, who is being honored with the Founder’s Award in honor of Eleanor Lambert for the 15 Percent Pledge.

The Brother Vellies designer has also been nominated with Accessories Designer of the Year award. Last year, Telfar Clemens took home the honor. He is nominated once again in the category, among James, Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen for The Row, Gabriela Hearst and Stuart Vevers for Coach.

The 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards is taking place at The Pool + Grill in New York. The event marks a return to an in-person format after the 2020 CFDA Fashion Awards were held digitally.

Other will honorees include Dapper Dan, who will receive the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award; Patagonia for the Environmental Sustainability Award; Yeohlee Teng will receive the Board of Directors’ Tribute; and the Media Award in honor of Eugenia Sheppard will be presented to Nina Garcia.

To see all the red carpet arrivals at the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards