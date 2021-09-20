Yara Shahidi Looks Timeless in Green Off-the-Shoulder Gown, Diamonds and Classic Pumps at 2021 Emmy Awards

Yara Shahidi looked every bit the society debutante at the 2021 Emmy Awards on Sunday night in Los Angeles.

The “Grownish” star stepped out on the red carpet in a sharp green gown by Dior. The classic dress featured an off-the-shoulder silhouette, cinched bodice and draped tulle sleeves, as well as a flared midi-length skirt. Adding to her ensemble’s elegance were dazzling gold and diamond drop earrings, rings and a show-stopping collar necklace.

Yara Shahidi attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on September 19, 2021. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

When it came to shoes, the “Blackish” actress opted for a sharp pair of classic pumps by Christian Louboutin. Her footwear featured brown leather uppers, as well as pointed toes and soaring stiletto heels totaling 4.72 inches in height. Her pumps retail for $775 on ChristianLouboutin.com.

Christian Louboutin’s So Kate pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Christian Louboutin

Shahidi’s known for her bold red carpet style, as well as her dynamic presence in the fashion world. The actress has previously launched two collaborative lines with Adidas, and currently holds a global brand ambassadorship with Dior.

Yara Shahidi attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on September 19, 2021. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

The 2021 Emmy Awards returns in person tonight in Los Angeles with limited live audience of nominees and their guests. The awards show is hosted by Cedric The Entertainer.

Leading this year’s nominations is “The Crown” and “The Mandalorian” with 24 nominations each, meanwhile, “WandaVision,” “Ted Lasso,” and “The Handmaid’s Tale” followed closely behind. Style stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Cynthia Erivo, Tracee Ellis Ross and Billy Porter have also received nods at the 2021 Emmys.

