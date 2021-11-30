×
Winnie Harlow Commands Attention In Yellow Quilted Bandeau & Skirt With Hidden Heels at Fashion Awards 2021

By Ashley Rushford
Winnie Harlow made sure to make her presence known tonight as she attend the 2021 Fashion Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

Winnie Harlow poses for photographers upon arrival at the The Fashion Awards in London Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
Winnie Harlow poses on the red carpet at the Fashion Awards on Nov. 29, 2021 in London.
CREDIT: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

For one of the biggest nights on the British style agenda, Harlow arrived on the red carpet wearing a daring three-piece ensemble. Just like a model would, she confidently posed in one of the most striking looks of the night.

The Canadian model made sure to dress for the temperature and the occasion. Harlow’s three-piece outfit consisted of a padded bandeau complete with a long skirt that covered her pumps. She completed the monochromatic look with some puffy sleeves that featured chic opera style gloves underneath.

Dripping in diamonds, she accessorized with dangly earrings, a choker, snake design necklace, bracelets and a thick sliver ring. She styled her dark long tresses in loose curls.

Opting for a simple, but trendy shoe style, the television personality paired her ensemble with nude pointed-toe stiletto pumps. Her footwear choice complemented her outfit perfectly. Nude heels are a favorite among the stars and a staple to have in your wardrobe.

As for footwear, Harlow enjoys a variety of silhouettes. Lately, she has been seen in everything from strappy heels to sky-high platforms and statement knee-high boots.

The Fashion Awards celebrate accomplishments by international and emerging talents in the fashion industry, as well as raise money for the British Fashion Council. This year’s event at the Royal Albert Hall, hosted by Billy Porter and created in partnership with TikTok, will notably honor the late Virgil Abloh with one of the Leaders of Change, Creativity Awards, alongside designers Alessandro Michele, Demna Gvasalia, Kim Jones and Jonathan Anderson. Other winners from the evening include Tommy Hilfiger, Nensi Dojaka, Stella McCartney, Gabriela Hearst and Telfar Clemens.

