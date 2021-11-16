Lana Condor Mixes Prints in Flowing Romper and Beaded Sandals at 2021 InStyle Awards

Lana Condor brought a burst of whimsical style to the red carpet at the 2021 InStyle Awards at the Getty Center in Los Angeles, California.

The “Boo, Bitch!” star hit the red carpet in a couture romper by Georges Chakra. Hailing from the brand’s Spring 2020 collection, Condor’s piece featured fringed white shorts attached to a white top. The outfit gained added drama from a flared black-and-white striped accent on its right side, as well as a coordinating polka-dot train that flowed on the red carpet. The bold elements were cinched with a glossy black belt. Condor kept her accessories simple, pairing the ensemble with delicate drop earrings.

Lana Condor attends the 2021 InStyle Awards in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

For footwear, Condor grounded her look with a glamorous pair of heeled sandals. The style featured dark metallic silver ankle and to straps, as well as curved asymmetric straps covered in large silver beads. Her pair was complete with coordinating stiletto heels, totaling at least 3 inches in height. With their orb-shaped accents, the style also playfully matched Condor’s romper’s prints, as well.

Lana Condor attends the 2021 InStyle Awards in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

A closer look at Condor’s sandals. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

The annual InStyle Awards honor the year’s top talents in the fields of fashion, beauty, and pop culture. This year’s ceremony, held at the Getty Center in Los Angeles, California, honored a range of individuals including Simone Biles and Congresswoman Katie Porter. This year’s event was sponsored by Christian Louboutin, Fiji, Citizen Watches, Bird in Hand Wine and Cadillac.

