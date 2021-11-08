Tracee Ellis Ross Dances in Strappy Heels & Gucci Sequined Suit on the Red Carpet at LACMA Art + Film Gala

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Tracee Ellis Ross goofed off in Gucci at the LACMA Gala on Saturday night in Los Angeles.

The 49-year old actress posted an Instagram video on Sunday, showing off her festive outfit by the Italian fashion house with a little dance and a shimmy. She wore a pair of baby blue sequined trousers and a matching jacket, with a disco-inspired, bronze overcoat on top made of tinsel.

She accessorized with black strappy heels, a gold clutch and jeweled drop earrings that matched the suit perfectly.

The annual LACMA Art + Film Gala honors notable figures in the fashion, film, art and entertainment industries each fall. In partnership with Gucci, this year’s event was co-chaired by Leonardo DiCaprio and LACMA trustee Eva Chow, and director Steven Spielberg was honored. Amy Sherald and Kehinde Wiley, who are the portrait artists for President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama, were also highlighted during the evening.

Tracee Ellis Ross at LACMA Gala CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

The “Black-ish” star went to another Gucci event earlier in the week in another sparkling ensemble. She arrived at the Gucci Love Parade fashion show on Nov. 2 in Los Angeles wearing a bright, blue beaded crop top that featured wide, boxy sleeves. Ross completed her look with a red midi skirt and a multi-colored Gucci purse. She tied her look together with a pair of diamond cuffed earrings. When it came to footwear, she opted for a pair of sparkly pointed, square-toe heels.

As an avid fashion collector and fan, the “Girlfriends” star can be regularly seen wearing current and vintage pieces from top fashion brands like Christopher John Rogers, Balenciaga, Chanel and more. She also lives for a good shoe moment as she wears a range of pumps and boots from labels like Christian Louboutin, Andrea Wazen, Casadei and, of course, Gucci.

Ross has an endless love for fashion. It is only fitting that last year she received the 2020 People’s Choice Fashion Icon Award. The entertainer credits her mother, Diana Ross, for her incomparable style.

See more stars on the red carpet at the 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala.