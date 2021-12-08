Tracee Ellis Ross Brings Dark Edge in Plunging Black Jumpsuit and Shiny Boots to People’s Choice Awards 2021

Tracee Ellis Ross brought a dark edge to the red carpet at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

The “Black-ish” star hit the carpet in a long black jumpsuit with a deep V-shaped neckline with Kim Kardashian, following her presentation of this year’s Fashion Icon Award to Kardashian. The piece included cargo pant pockets, as well as a black zipper accent on its front. Ross paired the look with large crystal statement earrings and a bow-shaped crystal statement necklace, adding supersized glamour to her ensemble.

Tracee Ellis Ross hits the red carpet at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards. CREDIT: Todd Williamson/NBCUniversal

For footwear, the “High Note” star wore a pair of patent leather boots. The black style featured sleek uppers, as well as rounded toes. Though their heels weren’t visible, the style likely included heels that totaled between 3-4 inches in height. When paired with her jumpsuit, the boots created a streamlined effect that was utilitarian and edgy.

Tracee Ellis Ross hits the red carpet with Kim Kardashian at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards. CREDIT: Todd Williamson/NBCUniversal

Tracee Ellis Ross presents Kim Kardashian with the Fashion Icon Award at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards. CREDIT: Christopher Polk/NBCUniversal

The People’s Choice Awards celebrate the year’s top television, movies and music. This year’s ceremonies, hosted by Kenan Thompson, include 40 awards. The evening will also present the Fashion Icon Award to Kim Kardashian, People’s Icon to Halle Berry, People’s Champion to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Music Icon to Christina Aguilera. The night will additionally include a special performance by H.E.R., celebrating the music of Marvin Gaye.

