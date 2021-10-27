Tommy Dorfman Is Chic in Classic Sandals at American Ballet Theatre Fall Gala

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Tommy Dorman’s latest red carpet look is stunning.

The model and “13 Reasons Why” actress attended the American Theatre Ballet Fall Gala last night in NY, where she had a red carpet moment that was gorgeous and timeless. For the ensemble, Dorfman wore a black dress that featured cutouts around the shoulder that felt on-trend.

Tommy Dorfman attends the 2021 American Ballet Theatre’s Fall Gala held at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center. CREDIT: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

A closer look at Tommy Dorfman’s classic black sandals. CREDIT: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Dorfman wore a pair of classic black sandals that helped elevate the outfit.

The entertainer has cemented herself with the social media fashion greats by wearing trendy yet edgy silhouettes that align with her personal aesthetic. Throughout her Instagram feed are pictures of her wearing intricate bikinis, sleek crop tops, baggy jeans, flowy separates and chic dresses. For shoes, she gravitates toward sandals, pumps and boots.

Some of the brands Dorfman has acquired an affinity for include Thom Browne, Prada, Maison Margiela, J.W. Anderson and Reformation, just to name a few. Dorfman has also starred in campaigns for brands, such as The Body Shop and ASOS. She also worked with Ugg in 2020 to help put on the brand’s Pride “Prom for All” event.

When she saunters onto red carpets, Dorfman is known for creating moments that are appealing visually and move the needle forward as it pertains to red carpet fashion etiquette.

