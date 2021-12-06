×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Zendaya & Tom Holland Show Off Chic Couple Style at ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ London Premiere

By Allie Fasanella
Allie Fasanella

Allie Fasanella

More Stories By Allie

View All
Zendaya & Tom Holland
October 2011
November 2012
March 2013
November 2013
View Gallery 74 Images

Zendaya and boyfriend Tom Holland made a stylish appearance as a couple at the London premiere of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” last night.

Zendaya opted for a glamorous Alexander McQueen spring ’22 ready-to-wear look for the London premiere. The 25-year-old actress, who picked up the Fashion Icon trophy at last month’s star-studded CFDA Awards, wore an oversized gray blazer with crystal accents and embroidery encircling the wide shoulders and left side. Her black sheer thigh-high stocking-style boots embellished with the same swinging pendants and sparkling strings featured leather capped toes and an asymmetrical heel.

zendaya, tom holland, alexander mcqueen spring 2022, spider-man premiere
Zendaya poses on the red carpet with boyfriend Tom Holland at the London premiere of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home.’
CREDIT: Splash

The glamorous look from English designer and McQueen creative director Sarah Burton debuted on the runway during fashion month this fall. The former Disney Channel starlet — who’s stylist is FNAA Style Influencer of the Year, Law Roach — complemented the head-turning ensemble with crystal drop earrings shaped like spiderwebs.

zendaya and tom holland, zendaya, tom holland, alexander mcqueen spring 2022, red carpet, spider-man premiere
Stylish couple, Zendaya and Tom Holland, share a sweet moment on the red carpet.
CREDIT: Splash

Meanwhile, Holland (who plays Spider-Man in the film), went for a more look-key look, sporting a leather jacket with pockets over a simple striped button down shirt paired with black trousers and sleek black leather boots boasting a square toe and chunky mid-sized heel.

tom holland, zendaya, alexander mcqueen, black leather men's boots, spider-man premiere
A closer look at Zendaya and Tom Holland’s footwear at the premiere of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home.’
CREDIT: Splash
Zendaya, Tom Holland, Alexander McQueen, Spider Man, Spider Man: No Way Home, blazer, boots, black boots, high boots, stocking boots, crystal boots, embellished boots, red carpet, premiere
Zendaya and Tom Holland walk the red carpet together.
CREDIT: Splash

Scroll through to check out Zendaya’s red carpet style evolution over the years.

BEST GROUP Photo by Angelo Lanza Sponsored By ITA

Evolving Italian Design

Upcoming Italian trade show Expo Riva Schuh & Gardabags will take place in-person for its winter edition.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad