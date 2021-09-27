Tom Hiddleston Brings Classic Style to the Red Carpet in Navy Suit & Black Loafers at Tony Awards

Tom Hiddleston stepped out in dapper style for the 2021 Tony Awards in New York City.

The “Loki” actor, who’s nominated for a Tony trophy for his leading role in “Betrayal,” hit the red carpet in a sharp navy suit. The slim-fitting set featured curved lapels, as well as pleated trousers. Hiddleston’s look was paired with a white tuxedo shirt with black buttons, as well as a white pocket square and navy silk bowtie.

Tom Hiddleston attends the 2021 Tony Awards in New York City. CREDIT: Courtesy of Tony Awards

When it came to footwear, Hiddleston opted for a classic pair of black leather lace-up oxfords. His shoes created a neutral base that only added to his look’s already sharp nature. The actor’s choice of shoes was also a versatile one, as the style can easily be worn from day to night in both casual and more formal ensembles.

Charlie Cox, Zawe Ashton and Tom Hiddleston attend the 2021 Tony Awards in New York City. CREDIT: Courtesy of Tony Awards

A closer look at Hiddleston’s loafers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Tony Awards

Hiddleston’s renowned for his dressy red carpet style, often wearing sharp suits from brands like Ralph Lauren, Paul Smith and Burberry. These looks are usually paired with neutral or complementary loafers from top brands like Christian Louboutin. However, this sharp style transfers to Hiddleston’s off-duty looks as well, which includes suede Aquatalia boots and leather Jimmy Choo sneakers.

Tom Hiddleston attends the 2021 Tony Awards in New York City. CREDIT: Courtesy of Tony Awards

The 2021 Tony Awards honor the top Broadway shows and performances of the 2019-2020 season, with tonight’s event marking the ceremony’s 74th show. Plays like “Jagged Little Pill,” “Tina — The Tina Turner Musical” and “The Inheritance” are some of the shows leading with the most nominations, in addition to popular programs like “Slave Play,” “Sea Wall/A Life” and more. The awards will be held at the Winter Garden Theatre, one of Broadway’s largest venues in New York City.

