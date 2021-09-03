Tiffany Haddish Shows Old Hollywood Glamour in a Christian Siriano Dress for ‘The Card Counter’ Red Carpet at Venice Film Festival

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.
Tiffany Haddish steps into old Hollywood glamour yesterday with a colorblock gown for “The Card Counter” premiere. The celebrity roster at Venice Film Festival has been legendary, but when it comes to red carpet looks, Haddish might as well get a fashion award. The comedian wore a two-tone strapless dress by Christian Siriano featuring draping details by the hips and a floor-length skirt.
Her stylist Luxury Law paired the ensemble with a silver chain necklace, dangling earrings, chunky ring and a pair of Le Silla heels. The “Girls Trip” star is always dabbling with fashion moments and serving as an inspiration for many fashion brands. Her sophisticated outfits include ankle-strap heels and bold neon shoes.
Haddish’s shoe repertoire includes brands like Brian Atwood and Giuseppe Zanotti, and comfortable silhouettes such as Converse and Ugg slippers. Le Silla sandals seem to be her go-to brand for star-studded events. While in the jewelry department she usually wears the Italian luxury brand Pomellato.
Haddish stars as La Linda in “The Card Counter,” a more dramatic turn for an actress who drives variety in the comedy world.
