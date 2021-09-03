×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Tiffany Haddish Shows Old Hollywood Glamour in a Christian Siriano Dress for ‘The Card Counter’ Red Carpet at Venice Film Festival

By Jannely Espinal
Jannely Espinal

Jannely Espinal

More Stories By Jannely

View All
“The Card Counter” Red Carpet – The 78th Venice International Film Festival
Zoe Saldana
Kirsten Dunst
Penelope Cruz
Cynthia Erivo
View Gallery 36 Images

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Tiffany Haddish steps into old Hollywood glamour yesterday with a colorblock gown for “The Card Counter” premiere. The celebrity roster at Venice Film Festival has been legendary, but when it comes to red carpet looks, Haddish might as well get a fashion award. The comedian wore a two-tone strapless dress by Christian Siriano featuring draping details by the hips and a floor-length skirt.

Her stylist Luxury Law paired the ensemble with a silver chain necklace, dangling earrings, chunky ring and a pair of Le Silla heels. The “Girls Trip” star is always dabbling with fashion moments and serving as an inspiration for many fashion brands. Her sophisticated outfits include ankle-strap heels and bold neon shoes.

Paul Schrader at The Card Counter Premiere and Opening Ceremony of the 78th Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy on September 02, 2021. 02 Sep 2021 Pictured: Tiffany Haddish. Photo credit: GOL/Capital Pictures / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA783462_014.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Tiffany Haddish at “The Card Counter” premiere at the 78th Venice International Film Festival
CREDIT: GOL/Capital Pictures / MEGA
Haddish’s shoe repertoire includes brands like Brian Atwood and Giuseppe Zanotti, and comfortable silhouettes such as Converse and Ugg slippers. Le Silla sandals seem to be her go-to brand for star-studded events. While in the jewelry department she usually wears the Italian luxury brand Pomellato.

Paul Schrader at The Card Counter Premiere and Opening Ceremony of the 78th Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy on September 02, 2021. 02 Sep 2021 Pictured: Tiffany Haddish. Photo credit: GOL/Capital Pictures / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA783462_015.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Tiffany Haddish wears a colorblock gown by Christian Siriano for “The Card Counter” red carpet.
CREDIT: GOL/Capital Pictures / MEGA
Haddish stars as La Linda in “The Card Counter,” a more dramatic turn for an actress who drives variety in the comedy world.

Upgrade your shoe collection with these heels, inspired by Tiffany Haddish.

Alexandre Birman
CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

Buy Now: Alexandre Birman Maddie Leather Ankle Strap Sandals, $595

Stuart Weitzman
CREDIT: Courtesy of Stuart Weitzman

Buy Now: Stuart Weitzman Nudistrong Bow-Detailed Satin Sandals, $450

Schutz Strappy Sandal
CREDIT: Courtesy of Schutz

Buy Now: Schutz Gaiah Nappa Leather Sandal, $98

See more celebrities on the red carpet at the 2021 Venice Film Festival

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad