Tiffany Haddish Shows Old Hollywood Glamour in a Christian Siriano Dress for ‘The Card Counter’ Red Carpet at Venice Film Festival

Tiffany Haddish steps into old Hollywood glamour yesterday with a colorblock gown for “The Card Counter” premiere. The celebrity roster at Venice Film Festival has been legendary, but when it comes to red carpet looks, Haddish might as well get a fashion award. The comedian wore a two-tone strapless dress by Christian Siriano featuring draping details by the hips and a floor-length skirt.

Her stylist Luxury Law paired the ensemble with a silver chain necklace, dangling earrings, chunky ring and a pair of Le Silla heels. The “Girls Trip” star is always dabbling with fashion moments and serving as an inspiration for many fashion brands. Her sophisticated outfits include ankle-strap heels and bold neon shoes.

Tiffany Haddish at “The Card Counter” premiere at the 78th Venice International Film Festival CREDIT: GOL/Capital Pictures / MEGA Haddish’s shoe repertoire includes brands like Brian Atwood and Giuseppe Zanotti, and comfortable silhouettes such as Converse and Ugg slippers. Le Silla sandals seem to be her go-to brand for star-studded events. While in the jewelry department she usually wears the Italian luxury brand Pomellato.

Tiffany Haddish wears a colorblock gown by Christian Siriano for “The Card Counter” red carpet. CREDIT: GOL/Capital Pictures / MEGA Haddish stars as La Linda in “The Card Counter,” a more dramatic turn for an actress who drives variety in the comedy world.

