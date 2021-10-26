×
Thomasin McKenzie Glitters in a Sequined Cutout Gown at ‘Last Night in Soho’ Premiere

By Claudia Miller
Thomasin McKenzie’s latest major red carpet outing did not disappoint.

The “Last Night in Soho” star arrived at her film’s premiere in Los Angeles in glittering attire, tapping Gucci in a sequin-trimmed gold gown. The halter-neck silhouette included an embellished collar, a cutout panel across the torso and a beaded mesh silver back. To complement the number, the 21-year-old also modeled Bulgari jewelry.

thomasin mckenzie, cutout gown, gold gown, dress, last night in soho, premiere, red carpet, la
Thomasin McKenzie at the Los Angeles premiere of ‘Last Night in Soho’ at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 25, 2021, in Los Angeles, California.
CREDIT: Dave/AFF-USA.com/MEGA
Also in attendance last night, Anya Taylor-Joy walked the red carpet in golden glam attire. Her look centered around a plunging metallic gown courtesy of Christian Dior Couture’s fall ’21 collection, complete with a pleated silhouette and chevron skirt. The ensemble also included an emerald-embellished Tiffany & Co. necklace and a set of coordinating golden Jimmy Choo sandals hidden underneath her gown.

anya taylor-joy, dress, gown, gold gown, last night in soho, red carpet, premiere, la
Anya Taylor-Joy at the Los Angeles premiere of ‘Last Night in Soho’ at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

When she isn’t in Gucci gowns, Thomasin McKenzie herself can also be found in everything from Saint Laurent leather culottes to Prada minidresses. As for footwear, it’s Christian Louboutin, Roger Vivier, Sophia Webster and more top labels to elevate the “Jojo Rabbit” actress’ impressive red carpet style.

Click through the gallery to find more Gen-Z style stars just like Thomasin McKenzie.

