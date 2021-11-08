Sydney Sweeney Stuns in Daring Cutout Dress and Pointed-Toe Pumps at LACMA Art + Film Gala

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Sydney Sweeney wore a bold design on the red carpet at the LACMA Art + Film Gala on Saturday night in LA.

The “Euphoria” actress wore a black one-shoulder floor-length dress to the event. On her right side, the dress featured a cutout detailing along the torso. The dress also included a high slit up the right leg. Sweeney accessorized her look with simple earrings and fun jeweled eye makeup, and she finished off her ensemble with a black Saint Laurent clutch purse.

Sydney Sweeney at the LACMA Art + Film Gala on Nov. 6. CREDIT: CraSH/imageSPACE / MEGA

The “White Lotus” actress chose a classic pair of pumps for her footwear. Her black leather pointed-toe pumps matched the monochrome look of the evening flawlessly and included a stiletto heel reaching at least 4 inches in height. Now that live events are back in nearly full swing, pointed-toe pumps have become a top going-out shoe this year. The style often adds a sharp finish to any ensemble, no matter how casual or formal. Stars including Zendaya, Khloe Kardashian and Rita Ora have recently worn pointed pumps in addition to Sweeney.

A closer look at Sweeney’s shoes. CREDIT: CraSH/imageSPACE / MEGA

Sweeney often keeps her red carpet style dramatic and glam. She is frequently seen in stunning gowns from designers like Carolina Hererra, Mui Mui and heels from the likes of Giuseppe Zanotti and Jimmy Choo. Outside of her acting career, the 23-year-old has also modeled in campaigns from Guess, Parade and Savage x Fenty.

Sydney Sweeney at the LACMA Art + Film Gala on Nov. 6. CREDIT: CraSH/imageSPACE / MEGA

The annual LACMA Art + Film Gala honors notable figures in the fashion, film, art and entertainment industries each fall. In partnership with Gucci, this year’s event was co-chaired by Leonardo DiCaprio and LACMA trustee Eva Chow, and director Steven Spielberg and artists Amy Sherald and Kehinde Wiley. The Gala’s proceeds benefited the museum’s film programs, as well as future exhibits, education and screenings.

