Storm Reid Goes Sleek in Backless Cold Shoulder Jumpsuit and White-Hot Heels at ‘Spider Man: No Way Home’ LA Premiere

Storm Reid was sleek on the red carpet at the LA premiere of “Spider Man: No Way Home.”

While arriving at the Regency Village and Bruin Theatres, the “Euphoria” actress wore a beige jumpsuit by Courrèges. Hailing from the brand’s fall 2021 collection, the style featured a slim-fitting bodice with long trouser legs and two front pockets. The style also included a halter-neck top with a circular shape, which created a cold-shoulder sleeve effect on Reid. The star accessorized with gold hoop earrings, as well as sparkling silver and turquoise bangles.

Storm Reid attends the ‘Spider Man: No Way Home’ premiere in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

For footwear, Reid wore a bold pair of white heels. Though her full shoes weren’t visible due to her jumpsuits’ legs, the style featured sharp triangular toes and white patent leather uppers. It’s likely they also included thin stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height, similar to popular versions of pointed-toe pumps.

Storm Reid attends the ‘Spider Man: No Way Home’ premiere in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

A closer look at Reid’s heels. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Pointed-toe pumps are a top footwear trend this season. Styles like Reid’s add a streamlined and sharpened effect to a range of ensembles, due to their sleek pointed silhouette and typical stiletto heels. In addition to the “Invisible Man” actress, Zendaya, Lily-Rose Depp and Karlie Kloss have also worn pairs by Chanel, Christian Louboutin and Manolo Blahnik in recent weeks.

Storm Reid attends the ‘Spider Man: No Way Home’ premiere in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Storm Reid at the “Spider-Man: No Way Home” premiere on Dec. 13, 2021 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: MEGA When it comes to shoes, Reid frequently appears in sleek heels on the red carpet. The “A Wrinkle in Time” star can often be seen in colorful and metallic pumps and boots by Prada, Christian Louboutin and Brian Atwood, as well as sleek Sophia Webster and Malone Souliers sandals. Affordable pairs from Katy Perry and Schutz have also become part of her red carpet shoe rotation. When off-duty, the actress dons sneakers from Puma, Nike and New Balance as well. Reid has also become a fashion world fixture outside of her red carpet looks, sitting front row for brands like Coach, Prada and Longchamp and starring in campaigns for New Balance and Miu Miu over the years. She’s even collaborated on an Under Armor sneaker, the Curry 7 Bamazing, with Stephen Curry in 2020 to encourage female empowerment on International Women’s Day.

